Healixa Appoints Diane Koontz to its Advisory Board

Manhattan, NY, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announces that Diane Koontz will join its Advisory Board, effective immediately, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to its healthtech portfolio.



Diane Koontz currently serves as President of Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (“MHA”), the largest group purchasing organization (“GPO”) in the United States, and a leading health care services and software company focused on the needs of alternate site health care providers.



Ms. Koontz joined MHA in 1997 through the acquisition of MedEcon, at the time one of the largest GPOs specializing in the acute care and integrated delivery network space. During her 24+ year career at MHA, Ms. Koontz has been involved in almost every facet of the GPO business, with extensive experience in finance, sales, operations, reimbursement management, pharmacy network management, software development, and contract negotiations within the industry representing the alternate site health care provider markets. In 2009, Ms. Koontz was promoted to senior vice president, Alternate Site Division, with responsibility for all aspects of sales and marketing for MHA’s home infusion, specialty pharmacy, home medical, mail order, retail, and clinic markets as well as management of MHA’s subsidiary The MED Group. In 2016, Ms. Koontz was promoted to executive vice president, GPO Services, where she was responsible for all GPO business units including Alternate Site, Long-Term Care Pharmacy, and MHA’s subsidiary Navigator Group Purchasing. In addition, she has direct responsibility for all of MHA’s technology and software development functions as well as all operations.



“The appointment of Diane Koontz as a strategic advisor is a valuable addition to the Company,” commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Healixa. “Ms. Koontz brings over 25 years of health care industry experience, which will lend itself to the Company’s growth strategy within its healthtech businesses.”



“Healixa is poised to make a major impact with their healthtech businesses. By focusing on the underserved independent pharmacies market, Healixa is leveling the playing field between independents and big pharmacy chains,” commented Diane Koontz. “I look forward to advising Healixa as the Company positively impacts the industry as well as local economies.”



About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products.



