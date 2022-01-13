New Year, Same Hart: Kevin and Eniko Hart Team Up with Fabletics for Third Installment of The Hart Collection

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of their first two collaborations, Fabletics is excited to announce the all-new, limited-edition Hart Collection featuring Kevin and Eniko Hart. The cohesive dual gender capsule is inspired by 90s streetwear, set in subtle neutrals with bright pops of color, high performance tech and functional details throughout. The collection epitomizes the modern lifestyle with looks that will carry you from your favorite workout to night, and everything in between.



Timed to the new year, The Hart Collection is perfect for looking ahead, resetting and kickstarting new routines, motivating you to ‘Gear up and Get it’, as Kevin says. Packed with style and performance, the line introduces brand new styles mixed with Fabletics fan favorites for a collection to bring out the best you in 2022.

Each piece in The Hart Collection is thoughtfully versatile and designed for layering. In referencing the new collection, the Harts commented:

‘The Oasis High Waisted Legging with the matching Lola Bra and Yasmine Crop Top are made in the buttery soft PureLuxe fabric. They are equally silky smooth as they are supportive. We added strategic piping to elongate your figure and of course, pockets!’ – Eniko Hart

‘We wanted to design into the his-and-hers looks, and this collection feels like a reflection of our personalities. They are compatible, bold, fun and have so much energy. Bright color pops and unexpected cuts create a lifestyle-meets-performance vibe.’ – Kevin Hart

‘One of my favorite pieces is the Reagan Performance Panel Jumpsuit. We added a perforated panel for breathability, contour seams to flatter, and a side graphic to motivate. I love the low scoop cut in the back!’ – Eniko Hart

The Hart Collection is function first and ranges from sleek to sporty silhouettes- like a his and hers tracksuit. Both made in technical woven fabrics, like the Go-To Jogger and Zip Up Hoodie in an ultra-soft fleece for him and the Alayia and Jaylee pant and jacket in 100% recycled nylon for her. The Merger hoodie in Kevin’s collection has thick brushed fleece for warmth, with a wind breaker element on top to keep you weather ready. Best-selling staples like the Fundamental Short return in a high stretch fabric that keeps its shape, discreet pockets and a no bunch mesh waistband.

The Hart Collection is available for purchase starting January 13, 2022 on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US. The size-inclusive capsule consists of 28 styles across men’s and women’s, with VIP prices starting at $14.95.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best.

See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca2a6ac9-a8a3-4c6e-9a9c-ef5ea23b9827