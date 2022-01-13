Airrosti Named Official Rapid Recovery Provider for Wodapalooza 2022

San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, was recently chosen to be the Official Rapid Recovery Partner of Wodapalooza, the world’s premier Functional Fitness Festival set for Jan. 13-16 in Miami. Airrosti will provide Athlete Services and injury prevention programs to give competitors the tools they need to lift and race at their best during the four-day event.

“We’re honored to be the rapid recovery partner for Wodapalooza and are excited to bring effective and efficient care to these world-class athletes to help keep them out of pain and competing at the highest level.” said Airrosti Chief Medical Officer Jason Garrett, DC. “With more than 17 years experience and over 1 million injuries treated, Airrosti has a proven track record of unparalleled results for our patients.”

Airrosti patients typically achieve 88.3% pain-free movement within the first few visits and are typically able to resume normal activity following the first visit. Patients unable to attend in-clinic appointments may access Airrosti Remote Recovery, Airrosti’s virtual musculoskeletal care solution. Airrosti Remote Recovery is available in 47 states and the District of Columbia and connects athletes with experienced musculoskeletal care providers for fast injury resolution.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). Airrosti Remote Recovery is the only virtual MSK solution supported by a provider group with over 1 million patient outcomes and 17 years of clinical experience. The company's strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits (Based on patient-reported outcomes). Airrosti is currently available in 47 states including the District of Columbia and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.

About Wodapalooza

What began as a grassroots one-day fitness competition with 145 athletes and 500 spectators in 2012, Wodapalooza (WZA) has since established itself as the world’s premier Functional Fitness Festival. The Wodapalooza descends on Miami’s Bayfront Park for 4-days in January and brings together thousands of athletes, spectators and fitness fanatics to celebrate fitness, community and life. To learn more, visit wodapalooza.com.