HEIDENHAIN to Exhibit Motion Control Products at Photonics West

SAN JOSE, CA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION will be exhibiting at Photonics West, Booth #3269, on January 25-27 in San Francisco, CA. HEIDENHAIN will showcase the latest MULTI Degrees-of-Freedom (MULTI-DOF) motion control components, offering manufacturers a better way to implement metrology designs. Photonics West is the world’s premier lasers, biomedical optics and optoelectronics event.

With HEIDENHAIN’s recent release of new MULTI-DOF technology, machine manufacturers can now obtain multiple measurements simultaneously and facilitate correcting deviations on the fly. These products include the LIP 6031 Dplus, the GAP 1081 and the MKV 1/9x30.

Conventional encoders offer one degree of motion, but these three new components do more to serve the demanding requirements of machines in the electronics and semiconductor industries, among others. More information on these components can be found at https://semiconductor.heidenhain.com/

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

#

Image available at:

https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2021/MKV-19x30_GAP-1081_LIP-6031-alt2.jpg

Product contact :

Jonathan Dougherty, HEIDENHAIN Business Development Manager, Automation

jdougherty@heidenhain.com or 847-519-4218

Attachment