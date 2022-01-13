DELSEY PARIS Launches New Outdoors-Inspired RASPAIL Collection

PARIS, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELSEY PARIS, the premium French luggage brand known for its Parisian design and high quality products, today unveils the newest addition to its list of iconic collections with RASPAIL, a range crafted with the wilderness adventurer in mind.



Inspired by the great outdoors, RASPAIL is the ideal travel companion for camping, hiking and sports travel alike, boasting a unique fabric that is water resistant, constructed with recycled materials and comes in three stylish colors, including black, blue and camo. This eco-efficient range offers multi-carrying options for maximum versatility, wheels for seamless navigation and two sizes, including carry-on and 28 inch options. The large duffel’s 50-50 opening offers two equal size compartments and a convenient grab-and-go front handle, making it easy to carry on all forms of transportation. Additionally, the bag stores flat for ease of stowing and features the brand’s patented SECURITECH® zip technology for three times more resistance to intrusion.

“Our worldwide customer base is teeming with a variety of adventure-seekers that go beyond the traditional work and travel expedition,” said DELSEY PARIS US Director of Marketing, Coralie Lindvay. “Knowing off-the grid adventures and eco-conscious travel are topping the lists of 2022 travel trends, we wanted to create a completely unique line of luggage that caters to everyone, from outdoor explorers and college students abroad to couples and families. Whether jetting off by plane or setting out on a road trip, we’re proud to offer RASPAIL to all types of travelers just in time for journeys in the new year.”

To learn more about DELSEY PARIS products or to purchase a piece from the RASPAIL collection, visit www.delsey.com/us/en/l/collections/raspail/. RASPAIL retail prices range from $99.99-$169.99

