CMC Materials to Release Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 After Market Close on February 2, 2022

Aurora, IL, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, announced the timing of its earnings release for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended December 31, 2021.

The first quarter earnings release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, cmcmaterials.com after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

In light of the pending transaction with Entegris, Inc., the company has opted not to conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results.

