Bell and Howell’s Automated Grocery Pickup Solution Adopted By Shop-Rite Supermarkets

Durham, North Carolina, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DURHAM, N.C., January 13th, 2022 – Bell and Howell, manufacturer of industry-leading BH QuickCollect™ Solutions for automated pickup, has launched their latest innovative grocery technology at a ShopRite grocery location in New Rochelle, New York. This new temperature-controlled outdoor pickup solution helps ShopRite associates store and deliver ambient, refrigerated, and frozen products to customers through a fast, convenient, and contactless experience.

With the growing demand for online order pickup, Bell and Howell’s intelligent solutions help grocers elevate customer experiences, with pickup times vastly improved compared to traditional pickup methods. Once an order has been placed by the customer, picked by the store associate, and loaded into the QuickCollect GO!™ Pod, the customer is notified that their order is ready for pickup. Scanning the provided QR code at the kiosk upon arrival allows Bell and Howell’s next-generation robotic technology to deliver orders to the customer with ease.

“We’re excited to be the first grocer on the East Coast with this technology,” said Steve Savas, President, Shop-Rite Supermarkets, Inc. “Our customers in New Rochelle are now able to take advantage of this new smart pickup solution and we are looking forward to hearing about their improved shopping experiences.”

The QuickCollect GO!™ Pod allows 24/7 customer access, keeping food safe and secure until the pickup is complete. It also acts as an intelligent hub for local delivery partner pickups, with sophisticated software making experiences convenient, furthering e-commerce adoption.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ShopRite and help revolutionize their widely used online-order pickup programs,” said Joe Zuech, Vice President of Grocery Solutions at Bell and Howell. “The QuickCollect GO!™ Pod is focused on eliminating the headaches of both grocers and their customers by allowing simultaneous loading and pickup, ensuring unhindered customer pickup during times of peak demand.”

The QuickCollect GO!™ Pod is backed by Bell and Howell’s worry‐free maintenance program and award‐winning service organization. Learn more about Bell and Howell’s QuickCollect GO!™ Pod and other BH QuickCollect™ Solutions here.

About BH QuickCollect™ Solutions and Bell and Howell

Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, leveraging innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company offers a complete portfolio of outsourced service offerings, as well as comprehensive automation solutions in retail click-and-collect and mail manufacturing. Headquartered in Durham, N.C., Bell and Howell has more than 800 highly skilled field technicians, 24/7 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated $62 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.

