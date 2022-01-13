FALCON MINERALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of FLMN and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Desert Peak Minerals.



On January 12, 2022, Falcon announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Desert Peak in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Desert Peak will become a subsidiary of Falcon’s operating partnership (“OpCo”). The combined company will retain Falcon’s “Up-C” structure, and Desert Peak’s equity holders will receive 235 million shares of Class C common stock, with voting rights in the combined company and a corresponding number of limited partner units representing economic interests in OpCo. Desert Peak’s equity holders may receive additional equity consideration, subject to certain exceptions. Upon completion of the transaction, Desert Peak’s equity holders will own approximately 73% and existing Falcon shareholders will only own approximately 27% of the combined. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Falcon’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Falcon’s stockholders.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

