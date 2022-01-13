Granicus Welcomes Lenny Maly as Chief Information Security Officer

Executive hire reaffirms Granicus’ commitment to making security central to government digital transformation

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Granicus, the leading provider of government experience technologies and services, announced the appointment of Lenny Maly as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Maly will lead the company’s dedicated security organization and support Granicus’ growing position as a leading voice in govtech security, helping set new cloud-security standards that enable accelerated government digital transformation.

Maly joins Granicus with more than 11 years of experience in senior security leadership positions, playing a critical role at a number of industry-leading, security-first corporations such as TransUnion, Capital One, and Target. His expertise comes from years of developing and managing sophisticated cybersecurity operations where he implemented extensive procedures, systems, and protocols to better manage and mitigate corporate cyber risk. At Granicus, he will be primarily responsible for further advancing the company’s security capabilities and architecture, helping to shape public sector industry practices based on his extensive commercial experience, and act as a valuable resource for Granicus clients as they tackle critical, strategic security questions.

“I was compelled by Granicus’ technology, vision, and dedication to helping government agencies make substantial security improvements as part of their digital transformation efforts.” said Maly, “Granicus views security as an essential pillar of the transformative work it does for customers. It’s created a culture with a security-first mindset, and I’m looking forward to joining a team that’s leading the evolution of secure technology within the public sector.”

This announcement follows a series of cyber attacks on government agencies , and comes at a moment where agencies of all sizes are working tirelessly to remediate security gaps and fortify their overall security postures. Granicus, with over 5,500 agency customers worldwide, has built its Government Experience Cloud and delivered best practices centered around the concept that digitization and security go hand-in-hand.

“As a leader in the govtech community, we have witnessed a dramatic and rapid increase in the attention, priority, and level of investment in security by government agencies - particularly as they make their transition to cloud and digital,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus, “We applaud the collective efforts of our public sector leaders as they more broadly embrace the benefits of digital transformation and leverage security-first cloud applications to remain protected. We are thrilled to welcome Lenny Maly to the executive team, whose significant leadership and experience in other high-trust, high-regulation industries will help shape and advance industry best practices.”

To learn more about Granicus’ unmatched commitment to security, visit https://granicus.com/granicus-security/ .

About Granicus

Granicus connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only Government Experience Cloud for the public sector. Over 5,500 federal, state and local government agencies and more than 280 million citizen subscribers power an unmatched Subscriber Network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and residents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions with residents, while disseminating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.