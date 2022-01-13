MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Beatport and Gaming (Music Metaverse) Platform PIXELYNX Partner to Create Synth Heads, A Generative NFT Series for Electronic Music Fans

BERLIN and LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire - Beatport, the global leader of music for DJs, producers, and their fans, and PIXELYNX, the new (metaverse) gaming venture from electronic music mavericks Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, announced today the release of Synth Heads, a series of generative NFTs. The first series of 3,030 unique Synth Heads NFTs will be available to buy on Thursday 27th January via a dedicated Beatport landing page.



For key updates the Synth Heads community can gather on Beatport’s Discord ahead of the drop.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The Synth Heads series imagines a world where synthesizers come alive after the creators go to bed. Synth Heads forms a narrative in which each generative NFT is a unique character all its own. The characters are BØB, Lynn, Pauline, Oscar, Seq-Ee, and Dax 7. The group of living synths are preparing for their own musical adventure bored by the uninventive use of preset sounds by their owner. The synths get connected whenever they have the bedroom studio to themselves.



Synth Heads are created using a process called Generative Art, which algorithmically generates new ideas, forms, shapes, colors or patterns. This process ensures each NFT is completely unique, with some having more rare qualities than others. The series generation pays homage to synth culture, a cornerstone of electronic music creation and performance, whilst also celebrating music instrument history - going all the way back to the first analogue synth created in 1965. Rising, an international creative studio, was the design lead for the project and executed the generative script for the collection.



Owning the unique digital collectible Synth Heads, will give collectors exclusive access to a range of benefits including, but not limited to, becoming members of the Synth Head community, special passes to festivals, unlocking future utility in the Beatport ecosystem and beyond, as well as future NFT and metaverse experiences.

“Beatport has been an early adopter and supporter of the NFT space, as have PIXELYNX founders deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin,” said Inder Phull, CEO of PIXELYNX. “Together we’ve created a special collection for electronic music fans that captures the unique culture of synthesizers in a creative and fun way.”

Robb McDaniels, CEO of Beatport said, “Teaming up with PIXELNYX has enabled us to create a truly unique NFT offering, one which celebrates electronic music culture while providing fans with a value long after the initial purchase. Synth Heads are music fans’ all-access pass to shows, music, the metaverse and more.”

About The Beatport Group

The Beatport Group is the worldwide home of music for DJs, producers, and their fans. Founded in 2004, the The Beatport Group family of companies includes Beatport , the preeminent store for electronic music DJs, Beatsource for the open-format DJ community, Loopmasters, Loopcloud and Plugin Boutique for music producers, and Beatport Media Group for brands and fans of DJ culture. The Beatport Group’s portfolio of products includes an array of high-quality audio solutions to choose from, including: full song downloads, exclusive content from leading labels, a streaming music service seamlessly integrated into DJ software and hardware (LINK) and exclusive sound packs and plugins. All of the content is expertly curated on a weekly basis by a global team that helps define DJ culture. Beatport has offices in Berlin, Brighton, Denver and Los Angeles. Follow us on Twitch , Facebook and Twitter , and Instagram .

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture which has been created by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Pixelynx’ NFT strategy development and execution is supported by Seven20 Entertainment (management company to deadmau5 and other notable acts and ventures).

Learn more at https://www.pixelynx.io .

About Rising

Rising is a creative studio with +14yrs experience working with globally successful artists, record labels, events and brands in the tech, gaming and metaverse spaces. Clients over the years have included the likes of the Gorillaz, Swedish House Mafia, Banks, Calvin Harris, Sony Music, Universal and a decade with deadmau5. The aim since inception has been to help clients tell their stories. Content has always been at the core. As the company has evolved it has transitioned into a full motion design studio; creative tech experimentation being their muse.

The company’s first real introduction to blockchain art was working with deadmau5, Emanate and Rarez to produce a series of cards for WAX in November 2020. Since then, the team have worked on several their own projects (one of which earned feature support from AIGA Eye on Design) in addition to external clients, including: mau5trap, deadmau5, Weezer, and Flux Pavilion.

Website | Behance | Instagram | Twitter

