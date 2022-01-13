USA Direct Mail Advertising Service Providers Gain Competitive Edge Through Partnerships And Acquisitions As Per The Business Research Company's Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the USA direct mail advertising market, direct mail advertising providers are partnering and acquiring other service providers to expand their product portfolio and reach a wider market. Acquisition allows brands to expand to other regions and products that add to the strength of their portfolio.

For instance, in March 2019, Envision3, an Illinois based full-service offset and digital printing, packaging, mailing, and finishing company acquired Direct Mail Solutions (DMS). This acquisition will be the fastest route for printing companies seeking to build deep mailing services expertise, and DMS is seeing continued transactional activity along those lines. Likewise, in September 2021, Postal Center International (PCI), the leading print, mail and marketing solutions partner, acquired Arrowmail, a Miami-based print and mail service provider. This acquisition provides PCI’s long-term strategy to secure its leadership position in high-speed, presort mailing services and complement its long-standing portfolio of print, mail and marketing solutions.



The global direct mail advertising market growth is expected to rise from $71.57 billion in 2021 to $72.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The direct mail advertising market is expected to reach $73.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.3%. Within this, the USA direct mail advertising market is expected to grow to $11.9 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 0.6%. The direct mail advertising market in the USA in the forecast period is supported by growing demand for printing.

LAST TWO DAYS of TBRC’s huge market intelligence report sale! Grab your deal now.

The direct mail advertising market is highly fragmented with a large number of players operating in the market. The key players in the market are focusing on expanding their operational presence through strategic acquisitions, new product launches and facility expansions. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 5.25% of the total market in 2020. Chicago-based RR Donnelley was the largest competitor with 1.36% of the market, followed by Quad/Graphics, Inc., Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Valassis Communications, Inc., Steel Connect, Inc. (IWCO Direct), Direct Mail, Direct Response Media Group, Modern Postcard, Mail Shark and PrintingForLess.

Request for a sample of the global USA direct mail advertising market report

TBRC’s direct mail advertising market report is segmented by type into letters and envelopes, dimensional mailers, postcards, self- mailers, catalogs; by end user into banking and other financial services, insurance, transportation, retail, commercial buildings, media and entertainment, government; by enterprise size into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

As per both global and USA direct mail advertising industry trends, direct mail marketers are leveraging machine learning or artificial intelligence to increase campaign performance. Artificial intelligence unlocks incredible potential for integrated cross-channel direct mail campaigns. Using AI for direct mail frees up resources; helps develop better customer profiles; and allows marketers to reach customers at the right time with the right message. For example, in 2019, Amazon Personalize enabled developers to build applications with the same machine learning technology used by Amazon.com for real-time personalized recommendations including specific product recommendations, and customized direct mail marketing and advertising for high value customers. Amazon does this also by using QR codes in direct mails that route to product pages.

Western Europe is the largest region according to TBRC’s direct mail advertising market analysis, accounting for 29.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the direct mail advertising market will be Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.3% and 3.0% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Middle East.

USA Direct Mail Advertising Market Global Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide direct mail advertising market overviews, direct mail advertising market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, direct mail advertising market segments and geographies, direct mail advertising market trends, direct mail advertising market drivers, direct mail advertising market restraints, direct mail advertising market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Postal Services Market - By Type (Express Postal Services, Standard Postal Services) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Postal Services Market Forecast To 2030

Couriers And Messengers Market - By Type (Domestic Couriers, International Couriers), By End-User (B2B, B2C, Others), By Coverage (Local Messengers And Local Delivery, Couriers And Express Delivery Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Newspapers, Magazines, Posters And Banners), By Service (Advertising Material Direct Distribution Services, Circular Direct Distribution Services, Coupon Direct Distribution Services, Directory Telephone, Door-To-Door Distribution Of Advertising Materials, Flyer Direct Distribution Services, Handbill Direct Distribution Services, Sample Direct Distribution Services), By Industry (Retail, Electronics And Telecommunications, Insurance, Finance), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.







