JCDecaux: Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A

Neuilly sur Seine, FRANCE

  

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.

Paris, January 13th, 2022 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:

  • 124,514 shares
  • € 2,432,409.79
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,955
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,405
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 523,460 shares for € 12,007,049.29
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 433,854 shares for € 10,077,011.08

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2021 on the liquidity account:
    • 34,908 shares
    • €4,371,849.35
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,392
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,519
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 507,413 shares for € 10,217,645.20
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 547,505 shares for € 11,132,225.53
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
    • 0 share
    • €5,000,000.

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2020 revenue: €2,312m – 9M 2021 revenue: €1,789m
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 964,760 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 10,230 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and MSCI (AAA) rankings
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com  

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 Buy Side Sell Side 
 

 		Number of
executions

 		Number of
shares

 		Traded volume in EUR

 		 

 		Number of
executions

 		Number of
shares

 		Traded volume in EUR

 		 
 
Total1,955523,46012,007,049.29 1,405433,85410,077,011.08 
01/07/20211123.40 215,001118,023.60 
02/07/202141,00023,800.00 43,00072,000.00 
05/07/202151,00024,000.00 115,000121,500.00 
06/07/2021258,065193,801.95 --- 
07/07/202141,93546,149.75 236,000144,900.00 
08/07/2021518,000189,920.00 21,00024,100.00 
09/07/2021104,00094,800.00 143,00071,700.00 
12/07/2021

 		-

 		-

 		-

 		 

 		52

 		16,000

 		395,360.00

 		 
 
13/07/2021--- 132,00052,360.00 
14/07/202141,05026,250.00 --- 
15/07/202141,00024,990.00 --- 
16/07/2021205,950146,727.00 --- 
19/07/20215616,000386,240.00 --- 
20/07/202162,00047,180.00 --- 
21/07/202121,00023,700.00 134,00095,840.00 
22/07/2021

 		6

 		2,001

 		47,823.90

 		 

 		28

 		5,000

 		121,000.00

 		 
 
23/07/2021302,99971,376.20 82,00048,100.00 
26/07/2021183,00070,800.00 --- 
27/07/2021155,000117,000.00 52,00647,040.70 
28/07/202152,00146,863.42 194,995118,881.00 
29/07/20214415,987375,694.50 153,00072,600.00 
30/07/20219015,000343,200.00 73,40778,258.79 
02/08/2021

 		9

 		2,000

 		45,700.00

 		 

 		14

 		4,933

 		114,248.28

 		 
 
03/08/20213715,000336,750.00 11,00022,800.00 
04/08/2021134,00089,000.00 82,00045,100.00 
05/08/2021102,00044,100.00 184,40598,539.85 
06/08/2021113,00067,200.00 61,59536,047.00 
09/08/2021

 		15

 		3,821

 		85,055.46

 		 

 		-

 		-

 		-

 		 
 
10/08/202121793,955.90 93,00067,200.00 
11/08/202152,00044,500.00 --- 
12/08/202161,00022,300.00 62,00044,900.00 
13/08/2021

 		-

 		-

 		-

 		 

 		8

 		2,000

 		45,100.00

 		 
 
16/08/2021

 		6

 		1,000

 		22,400.00

 		 

 		11

 		2,000

 		45,300.00

 		 
 


Total1,955523,46012,007,049.29 1,405433,85410,077,011.08 
17/08/2021

 		3

 		1,000

 		22,500.00

 		 

 		2

 		1,000

 		22,700.00

 		 
 
18/08/202162,00045,700.00 184,791110,145.09 
19/08/20212710,000222,500.00 --- 
20/08/2021113,00064,800.00 --- 
24/08/2021--- 144,00088,600.00 
25/08/2021

 		-

 		-

 		-

 		 

 		30

 		10,000

 		226,300.00

 		 
 
27/08/2021--- 41,20927,952.08 
30/08/2021--- 135,000117,550.00 
31/08/202141,00023,600.00 91,00023,800.00 
01/09/202139212.40 248,000192,160.00 
02/09/2021

 		5

 		1,000

 		23,800.00

 		 

 		10

 		3,000

 		72,090.00

 		 
 
03/09/20213510,954259,609.80 --- 
06/09/202163,00070,710.00 52,00047,500.00 
07/09/2021103,00070,500.00 --- 
08/09/2021162,00046,500.00 134,00094,520.00 
09/09/202192,00047,100.00 --- 
10/09/20211123.58 92,00147,323.65 
13/09/202161,29130,312.68 52,00047,400.00 
14/09/20212494.00 3411,001264,464.04 
15/09/20216313,706320,035.10 --- 
16/09/2021215,000114,300.00 84,00092,120.00 
17/09/20216415,000333,750.00 82,22951,645.93 
21/09/20213113,000279,500.00 --- 
22/09/202111062,268.40 228,018174,872.58 
23/09/20213513,000282,750.00 51,98244,297.70 
24/09/202172,89462,134.18 21,00021,800.00 
27/09/2021--- 8022,049497,866.42 
28/09/202111,00023,000.00 --- 
29/09/2021177,000160,580.00 73,00069,510.00 
30/09/202152,00045,700.00 193,00069,300.00 
01/10/2021274,00190,942.73 226,001137,902.98 
04/10/2021114,00091,400.00 32,00046,000.00 
05/10/202182,00045,100.00 41,00022,800.00 
06/10/20216815,001333,022.20 1122.70 


Total1,955523,46012,007,049.29 1,405433,85410,077,011.08 
07/10/202152,00043,700.00 ---  
08/10/2021--- 124,00088,200.00  
11/10/2021145,002109,043.60 32,00043,600.00  
12/10/2021243,00065,100.00 216,000131,580.00  
13/10/2021218,000174,480.00 ---  
14/10/202121082,343.60 225,422119,392.44  
15/10/202121,00022,100.00 142,57957,511.70  
18/10/2021419,000197,910.00 205,000111,500.00  
19/10/2021--- 205,000110,850.00  
20/10/202182,00044,300.00 103,00067,500.00  
21/10/2021111,00022,500.00 155,000113,600.00  
22/10/2021245,001112,922.58 72,19949,895.31  
25/10/20214210,000220,400.00 ---  
26/10/2021273,89384,945.26 268,000176,080.00  
27/10/2021191,13124,870.69 114,00088,920.00  
28/10/202153,00066,600.00 102,00044,700.00  
29/10/2021122,00044,500.00 73,00067,440.00  
01/11/2021--- 469,802225,544.02  
02/11/202171,00023,300.00 236,000142,200.00  
03/11/2021175,000117,800.00 104,00095,080.00  
04/11/202172,00048,040.00 268,000192,320.00  
05/11/202144,00097,320.00 4217,000421,260.00  
08/11/20212813,000322,010.00 ---  
09/11/2021274,00097,800.00 62,00049,100.00  
10/11/2021122,00049,080.00 124,00099,000.00  
11/11/2021123,00073,560.00 62,00049,500.00  
12/11/2021103,00074,100.00 103,00074,700.00  
15/11/2021102,00049,300.00 21,00024,900.00  
16/11/202131,00024,500.00 52,00049,500.00  
17/11/2021237,310178,656.40 111,00024,800.00  
18/11/20215414,690352,706.90 42,00048,100.00  
19/11/20215016,000374,080.00 ---  
22/11/202132,00046,200.00 5015,272359,044.72  
23/11/2021338,000186,800.00 114,00093,800.00  
24/11/2021329,000208,530.00 2711,000256,960.00  
25/11/2021--- 255,956142,050.60  
26/11/20214518,000404,280.00 81,00022,600.00  
29/11/2021205,000111,300.00 258,000180,640.00  
30/11/2021145,000111,400.00 177,000157,850.00  
01/12/202141,00022,600.00 218,000184,640.00  
Total1,955523,46012,007,049.29 1,405433,85410,077,011.08  
02/12/2021339,000206,190.00 ---   
03/12/202163,00068,100.00 33,00068,790.00   
06/12/20214114,000314,580.00 54,00091,240.00   
07/12/2021--- 4816,000370,560.00   
08/12/2021259,294213,854.94 74,00094,320.00   
09/12/202182,00046,300.00 21,00023,300.00   
10/12/2021212,90667,041.42 133,00069,900.00   
13/12/2021153,02069,762.00 31,00023,500.00   
14/12/2021256,030136,579.50 ---   
15/12/2021244,981110,478.58 11,00022,500.00   
16/12/202172,96964,932.03 21,00022,200.00   
17/12/2021244,00086,200.00 ---   
20/12/2021175,000105,900.00 84,00085,800.00   
21/12/202141,16624,940.74 72,00043,300.00   
22/12/202141,00021,400.00 52,00043,300.00   
23/12/20211364.50 85,000109,600.00   
24/12/202131,00022,000.00 82,00044,300.00   
27/12/2021--- 62,00144,222.10   
28/12/202111,00022,000.00 199922,177.80   
29/12/202112866,263.40 ---   
30/12/2021571415,636.60 61,00022,100.00   
31/12/202111,00022,000.00 ---   

