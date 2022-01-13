JCDecaux: Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A

English French

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.

Paris, January 13th, 2022 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:

124,514 shares

€ 2,432,409.79

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,955

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,405

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 523,460 shares for € 12,007,049.29

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 433,854 shares for € 10,077,011.08

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30 th , 2021 on the liquidity account: 34,908 shares €4,371,849.35 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,392 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,519 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 507,413 shares for € 10,217,645.20 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 547,505 shares for € 11,132,225.53

, 2021 on the liquidity account:

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 0 share €5,000,000.



The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2020 revenue: €2,312m – 9M 2021 revenue: €1,789m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries

964,760 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,230 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and MSCI (AAA) rankings

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , Linkedin , Facebook , Instagram and Youtube .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Buy Side Sell Side



Number of

executions



Number of

shares



Traded volume in EUR







Number of

executions



Number of

shares



Traded volume in EUR



Total 1,955 523,460 12,007,049.29 1,405 433,854 10,077,011.08 01/07/2021 1 1 23.40 21 5,001 118,023.60 02/07/2021 4 1,000 23,800.00 4 3,000 72,000.00 05/07/2021 5 1,000 24,000.00 11 5,000 121,500.00 06/07/2021 25 8,065 193,801.95 - - - 07/07/2021 4 1,935 46,149.75 23 6,000 144,900.00 08/07/2021 51 8,000 189,920.00 2 1,000 24,100.00 09/07/2021 10 4,000 94,800.00 14 3,000 71,700.00 12/07/2021



-



-



-







52



16,000



395,360.00



13/07/2021 - - - 13 2,000 52,360.00 14/07/2021 4 1,050 26,250.00 - - - 15/07/2021 4 1,000 24,990.00 - - - 16/07/2021 20 5,950 146,727.00 - - - 19/07/2021 56 16,000 386,240.00 - - - 20/07/2021 6 2,000 47,180.00 - - - 21/07/2021 2 1,000 23,700.00 13 4,000 95,840.00 22/07/2021



6



2,001



47,823.90







28



5,000



121,000.00



23/07/2021 30 2,999 71,376.20 8 2,000 48,100.00 26/07/2021 18 3,000 70,800.00 - - - 27/07/2021 15 5,000 117,000.00 5 2,006 47,040.70 28/07/2021 5 2,001 46,863.42 19 4,995 118,881.00 29/07/2021 44 15,987 375,694.50 15 3,000 72,600.00 30/07/2021 90 15,000 343,200.00 7 3,407 78,258.79 02/08/2021



9



2,000



45,700.00







14



4,933



114,248.28



03/08/2021 37 15,000 336,750.00 1 1,000 22,800.00 04/08/2021 13 4,000 89,000.00 8 2,000 45,100.00 05/08/2021 10 2,000 44,100.00 18 4,405 98,539.85 06/08/2021 11 3,000 67,200.00 6 1,595 36,047.00 09/08/2021



15



3,821



85,055.46







-



-



-



10/08/2021 2 179 3,955.90 9 3,000 67,200.00 11/08/2021 5 2,000 44,500.00 - - - 12/08/2021 6 1,000 22,300.00 6 2,000 44,900.00 13/08/2021



-



-



-







8



2,000



45,100.00



16/08/2021



6



1,000



22,400.00







11



2,000



45,300.00









Buy Side Sell Side



Number of

executions



Number of

shares



Traded volume in EUR







Number of

executions



Number of

shares



Traded volume in EUR



Total 1,955 523,460 12,007,049.29 1,405 433,854 10,077,011.08 17/08/2021



3



1,000



22,500.00







2



1,000



22,700.00



18/08/2021 6 2,000 45,700.00 18 4,791 110,145.09 19/08/2021 27 10,000 222,500.00 - - - 20/08/2021 11 3,000 64,800.00 - - - 24/08/2021 - - - 14 4,000 88,600.00 25/08/2021



-



-



-







30



10,000



226,300.00



27/08/2021 - - - 4 1,209 27,952.08 30/08/2021 - - - 13 5,000 117,550.00 31/08/2021 4 1,000 23,600.00 9 1,000 23,800.00 01/09/2021 3 9 212.40 24 8,000 192,160.00 02/09/2021



5



1,000



23,800.00







10



3,000



72,090.00



03/09/2021 35 10,954 259,609.80 - - - 06/09/2021 6 3,000 70,710.00 5 2,000 47,500.00 07/09/2021 10 3,000 70,500.00 - - - 08/09/2021 16 2,000 46,500.00 13 4,000 94,520.00 09/09/2021 9 2,000 47,100.00 - - - 10/09/2021 1 1 23.58 9 2,001 47,323.65 13/09/2021 6 1,291 30,312.68 5 2,000 47,400.00 14/09/2021 2 4 94.00 34 11,001 264,464.04 15/09/2021 63 13,706 320,035.10 - - - 16/09/2021 21 5,000 114,300.00 8 4,000 92,120.00 17/09/2021 64 15,000 333,750.00 8 2,229 51,645.93 21/09/2021 31 13,000 279,500.00 - - - 22/09/2021 1 106 2,268.40 22 8,018 174,872.58 23/09/2021 35 13,000 282,750.00 5 1,982 44,297.70 24/09/2021 7 2,894 62,134.18 2 1,000 21,800.00 27/09/2021 - - - 80 22,049 497,866.42 28/09/2021 1 1,000 23,000.00 - - - 29/09/2021 17 7,000 160,580.00 7 3,000 69,510.00 30/09/2021 5 2,000 45,700.00 19 3,000 69,300.00 01/10/2021 27 4,001 90,942.73 22 6,001 137,902.98 04/10/2021 11 4,000 91,400.00 3 2,000 46,000.00 05/10/2021 8 2,000 45,100.00 4 1,000 22,800.00 06/10/2021 68 15,001 333,022.20 1 1 22.70





Buy Side Sell Side



Number of

executions



Number of

shares



Traded volume in EUR







Number of

executions



Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,955 523,460 12,007,049.29 1,405 433,854 10,077,011.08 07/10/2021 5 2,000 43,700.00 - - - 08/10/2021 - - - 12 4,000 88,200.00 11/10/2021 14 5,002 109,043.60 3 2,000 43,600.00 12/10/2021 24 3,000 65,100.00 21 6,000 131,580.00 13/10/2021 21 8,000 174,480.00 - - - 14/10/2021 2 108 2,343.60 22 5,422 119,392.44 15/10/2021 2 1,000 22,100.00 14 2,579 57,511.70 18/10/2021 41 9,000 197,910.00 20 5,000 111,500.00 19/10/2021 - - - 20 5,000 110,850.00 20/10/2021 8 2,000 44,300.00 10 3,000 67,500.00 21/10/2021 11 1,000 22,500.00 15 5,000 113,600.00 22/10/2021 24 5,001 112,922.58 7 2,199 49,895.31 25/10/2021 42 10,000 220,400.00 - - - 26/10/2021 27 3,893 84,945.26 26 8,000 176,080.00 27/10/2021 19 1,131 24,870.69 11 4,000 88,920.00 28/10/2021 5 3,000 66,600.00 10 2,000 44,700.00 29/10/2021 12 2,000 44,500.00 7 3,000 67,440.00 01/11/2021 - - - 46 9,802 225,544.02 02/11/2021 7 1,000 23,300.00 23 6,000 142,200.00 03/11/2021 17 5,000 117,800.00 10 4,000 95,080.00 04/11/2021 7 2,000 48,040.00 26 8,000 192,320.00 05/11/2021 4 4,000 97,320.00 42 17,000 421,260.00 08/11/2021 28 13,000 322,010.00 - - - 09/11/2021 27 4,000 97,800.00 6 2,000 49,100.00 10/11/2021 12 2,000 49,080.00 12 4,000 99,000.00 11/11/2021 12 3,000 73,560.00 6 2,000 49,500.00 12/11/2021 10 3,000 74,100.00 10 3,000 74,700.00 15/11/2021 10 2,000 49,300.00 2 1,000 24,900.00 16/11/2021 3 1,000 24,500.00 5 2,000 49,500.00 17/11/2021 23 7,310 178,656.40 11 1,000 24,800.00 18/11/2021 54 14,690 352,706.90 4 2,000 48,100.00 19/11/2021 50 16,000 374,080.00 - - - 22/11/2021 3 2,000 46,200.00 50 15,272 359,044.72 23/11/2021 33 8,000 186,800.00 11 4,000 93,800.00 24/11/2021 32 9,000 208,530.00 27 11,000 256,960.00 25/11/2021 - - - 25 5,956 142,050.60 26/11/2021 45 18,000 404,280.00 8 1,000 22,600.00 29/11/2021 20 5,000 111,300.00 25 8,000 180,640.00 30/11/2021 14 5,000 111,400.00 17 7,000 157,850.00 01/12/2021 4 1,000 22,600.00 21 8,000 184,640.00 Buy Side Sell Side



Number of

executions



Number of

shares



Traded volume in EUR







Number of

executions



Number of

shares



Traded volume in EUR Total 1,955 523,460 12,007,049.29 1,405 433,854 10,077,011.08 02/12/2021 33 9,000 206,190.00 - - - 03/12/2021 6 3,000 68,100.00 3 3,000 68,790.00 06/12/2021 41 14,000 314,580.00 5 4,000 91,240.00 07/12/2021 - - - 48 16,000 370,560.00 08/12/2021 25 9,294 213,854.94 7 4,000 94,320.00 09/12/2021 8 2,000 46,300.00 2 1,000 23,300.00 10/12/2021 21 2,906 67,041.42 13 3,000 69,900.00 13/12/2021 15 3,020 69,762.00 3 1,000 23,500.00 14/12/2021 25 6,030 136,579.50 - - - 15/12/2021 24 4,981 110,478.58 1 1,000 22,500.00 16/12/2021 7 2,969 64,932.03 2 1,000 22,200.00 17/12/2021 24 4,000 86,200.00 - - - 20/12/2021 17 5,000 105,900.00 8 4,000 85,800.00 21/12/2021 4 1,166 24,940.74 7 2,000 43,300.00 22/12/2021 4 1,000 21,400.00 5 2,000 43,300.00 23/12/2021 1 3 64.50 8 5,000 109,600.00 24/12/2021 3 1,000 22,000.00 8 2,000 44,300.00 27/12/2021 - - - 6 2,001 44,222.10 28/12/2021 1 1,000 22,000.00 1 999 22,177.80 29/12/2021 1 286 6,263.40 - - - 30/12/2021 5 714 15,636.60 6 1,000 22,100.00 31/12/2021 1 1,000 22,000.00 - - -

Attachment