JCDecaux: Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.
Paris, January 13th, 2022 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:
- 124,514 shares
- € 2,432,409.79
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,955
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,405
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 523,460 shares for € 12,007,049.29
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 433,854 shares for € 10,077,011.08
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2021 on the liquidity account:
- 34,908 shares
- €4,371,849.35
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,392
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,519
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 507,413 shares for € 10,217,645.20
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 547,505 shares for € 11,132,225.53
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 share
- €5,000,000.
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2020 revenue: €2,312m – 9M 2021 revenue: €1,789m
- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
- A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries
- 964,760 advertising panels worldwide
- Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- 10,230 employees
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and MSCI (AAA) rankings
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,955
|523,460
|12,007,049.29
|1,405
|433,854
|10,077,011.08
|01/07/2021
|1
|1
|23.40
|21
|5,001
|118,023.60
|02/07/2021
|4
|1,000
|23,800.00
|4
|3,000
|72,000.00
|05/07/2021
|5
|1,000
|24,000.00
|11
|5,000
|121,500.00
|06/07/2021
|25
|8,065
|193,801.95
|-
|-
|-
|07/07/2021
|4
|1,935
|46,149.75
|23
|6,000
|144,900.00
|08/07/2021
|51
|8,000
|189,920.00
|2
|1,000
|24,100.00
|09/07/2021
|10
|4,000
|94,800.00
|14
|3,000
|71,700.00
|12/07/2021
|-
|-
|-
|
|52
|16,000
|395,360.00
|13/07/2021
|-
|-
|-
|13
|2,000
|52,360.00
|14/07/2021
|4
|1,050
|26,250.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/07/2021
|4
|1,000
|24,990.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/07/2021
|20
|5,950
|146,727.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/07/2021
|56
|16,000
|386,240.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/07/2021
|6
|2,000
|47,180.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/07/2021
|2
|1,000
|23,700.00
|13
|4,000
|95,840.00
|22/07/2021
|6
|2,001
|47,823.90
|
|28
|5,000
|121,000.00
|23/07/2021
|30
|2,999
|71,376.20
|8
|2,000
|48,100.00
|26/07/2021
|18
|3,000
|70,800.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/07/2021
|15
|5,000
|117,000.00
|5
|2,006
|47,040.70
|28/07/2021
|5
|2,001
|46,863.42
|19
|4,995
|118,881.00
|29/07/2021
|44
|15,987
|375,694.50
|15
|3,000
|72,600.00
|30/07/2021
|90
|15,000
|343,200.00
|7
|3,407
|78,258.79
|02/08/2021
|9
|2,000
|45,700.00
|
|14
|4,933
|114,248.28
|03/08/2021
|37
|15,000
|336,750.00
|1
|1,000
|22,800.00
|04/08/2021
|13
|4,000
|89,000.00
|8
|2,000
|45,100.00
|05/08/2021
|10
|2,000
|44,100.00
|18
|4,405
|98,539.85
|06/08/2021
|11
|3,000
|67,200.00
|6
|1,595
|36,047.00
|09/08/2021
|15
|3,821
|85,055.46
|
|-
|-
|-
|10/08/2021
|2
|179
|3,955.90
|9
|3,000
|67,200.00
|11/08/2021
|5
|2,000
|44,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/08/2021
|6
|1,000
|22,300.00
|6
|2,000
|44,900.00
|13/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|
|8
|2,000
|45,100.00
|16/08/2021
|6
|1,000
|22,400.00
|
|11
|2,000
|45,300.00
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,955
|523,460
|12,007,049.29
|1,405
|433,854
|10,077,011.08
|17/08/2021
|3
|1,000
|22,500.00
|
|2
|1,000
|22,700.00
|18/08/2021
|6
|2,000
|45,700.00
|18
|4,791
|110,145.09
|19/08/2021
|27
|10,000
|222,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/08/2021
|11
|3,000
|64,800.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|14
|4,000
|88,600.00
|25/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|
|30
|10,000
|226,300.00
|27/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|4
|1,209
|27,952.08
|30/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|13
|5,000
|117,550.00
|31/08/2021
|4
|1,000
|23,600.00
|9
|1,000
|23,800.00
|01/09/2021
|3
|9
|212.40
|24
|8,000
|192,160.00
|02/09/2021
|5
|1,000
|23,800.00
|
|10
|3,000
|72,090.00
|03/09/2021
|35
|10,954
|259,609.80
|-
|-
|-
|06/09/2021
|6
|3,000
|70,710.00
|5
|2,000
|47,500.00
|07/09/2021
|10
|3,000
|70,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/09/2021
|16
|2,000
|46,500.00
|13
|4,000
|94,520.00
|09/09/2021
|9
|2,000
|47,100.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/09/2021
|1
|1
|23.58
|9
|2,001
|47,323.65
|13/09/2021
|6
|1,291
|30,312.68
|5
|2,000
|47,400.00
|14/09/2021
|2
|4
|94.00
|34
|11,001
|264,464.04
|15/09/2021
|63
|13,706
|320,035.10
|-
|-
|-
|16/09/2021
|21
|5,000
|114,300.00
|8
|4,000
|92,120.00
|17/09/2021
|64
|15,000
|333,750.00
|8
|2,229
|51,645.93
|21/09/2021
|31
|13,000
|279,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/09/2021
|1
|106
|2,268.40
|22
|8,018
|174,872.58
|23/09/2021
|35
|13,000
|282,750.00
|5
|1,982
|44,297.70
|24/09/2021
|7
|2,894
|62,134.18
|2
|1,000
|21,800.00
|27/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|80
|22,049
|497,866.42
|28/09/2021
|1
|1,000
|23,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|29/09/2021
|17
|7,000
|160,580.00
|7
|3,000
|69,510.00
|30/09/2021
|5
|2,000
|45,700.00
|19
|3,000
|69,300.00
|01/10/2021
|27
|4,001
|90,942.73
|22
|6,001
|137,902.98
|04/10/2021
|11
|4,000
|91,400.00
|3
|2,000
|46,000.00
|05/10/2021
|8
|2,000
|45,100.00
|4
|1,000
|22,800.00
|06/10/2021
|68
|15,001
|333,022.20
|1
|1
|22.70
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,955
|523,460
|12,007,049.29
|1,405
|433,854
|10,077,011.08
|07/10/2021
|5
|2,000
|43,700.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|12
|4,000
|88,200.00
|11/10/2021
|14
|5,002
|109,043.60
|3
|2,000
|43,600.00
|12/10/2021
|24
|3,000
|65,100.00
|21
|6,000
|131,580.00
|13/10/2021
|21
|8,000
|174,480.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/10/2021
|2
|108
|2,343.60
|22
|5,422
|119,392.44
|15/10/2021
|2
|1,000
|22,100.00
|14
|2,579
|57,511.70
|18/10/2021
|41
|9,000
|197,910.00
|20
|5,000
|111,500.00
|19/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|20
|5,000
|110,850.00
|20/10/2021
|8
|2,000
|44,300.00
|10
|3,000
|67,500.00
|21/10/2021
|11
|1,000
|22,500.00
|15
|5,000
|113,600.00
|22/10/2021
|24
|5,001
|112,922.58
|7
|2,199
|49,895.31
|25/10/2021
|42
|10,000
|220,400.00
|-
|-
|-
|26/10/2021
|27
|3,893
|84,945.26
|26
|8,000
|176,080.00
|27/10/2021
|19
|1,131
|24,870.69
|11
|4,000
|88,920.00
|28/10/2021
|5
|3,000
|66,600.00
|10
|2,000
|44,700.00
|29/10/2021
|12
|2,000
|44,500.00
|7
|3,000
|67,440.00
|01/11/2021
|-
|-
|-
|46
|9,802
|225,544.02
|02/11/2021
|7
|1,000
|23,300.00
|23
|6,000
|142,200.00
|03/11/2021
|17
|5,000
|117,800.00
|10
|4,000
|95,080.00
|04/11/2021
|7
|2,000
|48,040.00
|26
|8,000
|192,320.00
|05/11/2021
|4
|4,000
|97,320.00
|42
|17,000
|421,260.00
|08/11/2021
|28
|13,000
|322,010.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/11/2021
|27
|4,000
|97,800.00
|6
|2,000
|49,100.00
|10/11/2021
|12
|2,000
|49,080.00
|12
|4,000
|99,000.00
|11/11/2021
|12
|3,000
|73,560.00
|6
|2,000
|49,500.00
|12/11/2021
|10
|3,000
|74,100.00
|10
|3,000
|74,700.00
|15/11/2021
|10
|2,000
|49,300.00
|2
|1,000
|24,900.00
|16/11/2021
|3
|1,000
|24,500.00
|5
|2,000
|49,500.00
|17/11/2021
|23
|7,310
|178,656.40
|11
|1,000
|24,800.00
|18/11/2021
|54
|14,690
|352,706.90
|4
|2,000
|48,100.00
|19/11/2021
|50
|16,000
|374,080.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/11/2021
|3
|2,000
|46,200.00
|50
|15,272
|359,044.72
|23/11/2021
|33
|8,000
|186,800.00
|11
|4,000
|93,800.00
|24/11/2021
|32
|9,000
|208,530.00
|27
|11,000
|256,960.00
|25/11/2021
|-
|-
|-
|25
|5,956
|142,050.60
|26/11/2021
|45
|18,000
|404,280.00
|8
|1,000
|22,600.00
|29/11/2021
|20
|5,000
|111,300.00
|25
|8,000
|180,640.00
|30/11/2021
|14
|5,000
|111,400.00
|17
|7,000
|157,850.00
|01/12/2021
|4
|1,000
|22,600.00
|21
|8,000
|184,640.00
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,955
|523,460
|12,007,049.29
|1,405
|433,854
|10,077,011.08
|02/12/2021
|33
|9,000
|206,190.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/12/2021
|6
|3,000
|68,100.00
|3
|3,000
|68,790.00
|06/12/2021
|41
|14,000
|314,580.00
|5
|4,000
|91,240.00
|07/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|48
|16,000
|370,560.00
|08/12/2021
|25
|9,294
|213,854.94
|7
|4,000
|94,320.00
|09/12/2021
|8
|2,000
|46,300.00
|2
|1,000
|23,300.00
|10/12/2021
|21
|2,906
|67,041.42
|13
|3,000
|69,900.00
|13/12/2021
|15
|3,020
|69,762.00
|3
|1,000
|23,500.00
|14/12/2021
|25
|6,030
|136,579.50
|-
|-
|-
|15/12/2021
|24
|4,981
|110,478.58
|1
|1,000
|22,500.00
|16/12/2021
|7
|2,969
|64,932.03
|2
|1,000
|22,200.00
|17/12/2021
|24
|4,000
|86,200.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/12/2021
|17
|5,000
|105,900.00
|8
|4,000
|85,800.00
|21/12/2021
|4
|1,166
|24,940.74
|7
|2,000
|43,300.00
|22/12/2021
|4
|1,000
|21,400.00
|5
|2,000
|43,300.00
|23/12/2021
|1
|3
|64.50
|8
|5,000
|109,600.00
|24/12/2021
|3
|1,000
|22,000.00
|8
|2,000
|44,300.00
|27/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|6
|2,001
|44,222.10
|28/12/2021
|1
|1,000
|22,000.00
|1
|999
|22,177.80
|29/12/2021
|1
|286
|6,263.40
|-
|-
|-
|30/12/2021
|5
|714
|15,636.60
|6
|1,000
|22,100.00
|31/12/2021
|1
|1,000
|22,000.00
|-
|-
|-
