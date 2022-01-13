Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE


CEGEDIM

Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43

Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

 

Paris, January 1st 2022

 

 

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

 

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

 

-        11,586 shares

-        € 77,132.10

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 304

-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 289

-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 10,955 shares for € 293,824.91

-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,069 shares for € 354,725.37

 

As a reminder :

•        the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

 

-        13,700 shares

-        € 16,231.64

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213

-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 211

-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,935 shares for € 169,206.53

-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,451 shares for € 137,931.72

 

 

 

•        the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-        0 shares

-        € 250,000.00

 

 

 

 

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June

22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o


 



Sell Side


 



Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR


 



289        13,069        354,725.37

4        100        2,513.00

1        1        25.10

1        1        25.05

1        1        25.20

-        -        -

3        85        2,168.35

2        50        1,295.00

1        5        130.00

1        1        26.00

1        4        100.00

6        115        2,949.75

6        150        3,885.00

1        50        1,300.00

2        60        1,560.00

16        2,167        58,248.96

18        1,083        29,782.50

7        200        5,670.00

1        100        2,920.00

5        200        5,750.00

-        -        -

1        1        28.25

1        100        2,820.00

2        101        2,828.00

1        1        27.75

4        300        8,409.00

7        503        14,446.16

1        100        2,850.00

-        -        -

-        -        -

3        300        8,421.00

3        200        5,630.00

1        1        27.75

-        -        -

10        300        8,190.00

5        301        8,367.80

3        105        2,962.05

1        100        2,800.00

1        1        28.15

2        194        5,490.20

3        200        5,740.00

1        1        28.65

2        200        5,750.00

4        201        5,728.50

-        -        -

4        300        8,520.00

3        243        6,949.80

1        1        28.10

5        200        5,686.00

9        467        13,365.54

10        700        19,579.00

9        401        11,268.10


 



Sell Side


 



Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR


 



289        13,069        354,725.37

3        200        5,540.00

4        200        5,620.00

-        -        -

2        200        5,470.00

1        100        2,640.00

3        100        2,620.00

3        31        818.40

7        269        7,160.78

-        -        -

-        -        -

1        1        27.00

-        -        -

3        100        2,550.00

1        1        25.40

1        1        25.40

1        1        25.45

1        1        25.10

2        50        1,250.00

2        125        3,237.50

1        100        2,650.00

1        1        26.00

4        151        3,809.73

5        101        2,545.20

5        150        3,769.50

1        50        1,270.00

1        1        24.90

3        51        1,285.20

-        -        -

1        1        25.00

1        50        1,230.00

3        51        1,244.40

-        -        -

1        1        24.40

1        1        23.80

3        99        2,366.10

-        -        -

1        1        23.45

1        1        23.05

1        1        23.10

1        50        1,200.00

-        -        -

1        50        1,200.00

-        -        -

-        -        -

1        1        22.90

4        75        1,665.00

5        101        2,254.32

3        26        587.60

4        50        1,152.50

3        26        598.00

2        26        595.66


 


  

Buy Side

 

Number of        Number of        Traded volume executions                shares                in EUR
 

Total        304        10,955        293,824.91
21/12/2021326587.60
22/12/2021125572.50
23/12/202121002,360.00
24/12/20212751,725.00
27/12/202151012,358.35
28/12/20211501,175.00
29/12/202141012,403.80
30/12/20211123.70
31/12/20211123.65

 

