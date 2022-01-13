VRTCAL Releases 2.1.0 SDKs With Support for Open Measurement SDK and Performance Enhancements

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRTCAL, a leading adtech SSP focused on Demand-Path Optimization (DPO) for mobile app developers, today announced the release of its latest SDKs for Android and iOS mobile devices that includes support for Open Measurement SDK and performance enhancements, providing app developers with a more advanced software development kit that delivers what they need to compete in a fast changing monetization environment.



Mobile app developers are actively seeking to increase revenue and the value of their inventory. The VRTCAL 2.1.0 SDKs add the OM SDK value to app developers’ inventory. In addition, the SDKs’ incorporation of updated performance enhancements will boost their inventory value for programmatic advertisers. Privacy compliance is becoming more and more important and app developers need to be able to promote their inventory with privacy compliance applied.

“We are excited to continue to offer app developers the capabilities to increase the value of their inventory,” said Founder and President of VRTCAL, Todd Wooten. “The OM SDK is becoming a standard for viewability measurement. VRTCAL’s addition of this feature is an integral part of the big picture. Combined with our constant commitment to increasing our clients’ inventory value through privacy compliant methodologies, VRTCAL is developing what we think matters to our sector. These will include digital audio, rewarded audio and a data safe marketplace for user acquisitions.”

To learn more, please visit https://vrtcal.com/.

About VRTCAL Markets, Inc. (“VRTCAL”)

VRTCAL is the only open SSP and SaaS company focused on Demand-Path Optimization, reducing the vertical distance between mobile apps and advertisers, and developing technologies that make a difference. The VRTCAL platform is a proprietary architecture that offers SDKs, SaaS Services, oRTB, multiple mediation types, innovative technologies to increase app developer inventory value, and a MarketPlace with premium brands and advertisers.

