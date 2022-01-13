French English

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT AND INFORMATION ABOUT THE NUMBER OF EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS AND THE EXCHANGED VOLUME REGARDING THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT OF SOCIETE GENERALE



Regulated Information

Paris, 13 January 2022

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2021:

33,500 shares

3,921,731.00 €

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2021, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

33 500 shares

3,933,126.00 €

No transaction has been executed on purchases and sales from 1st January to 31st December 2021 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

As a reminder, the liquidity contract has temporarily been suspended from 04th November to 31st December throughout the shares buyback period.

Contacts presse :

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

