One World Universe to Conduct Live Meet and Greet on Twitter Spaces This Friday at 1PM EST

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is happy to announce and invite both its shareholders and the investment community to their ‘Meet and Greet’ session on “Twitter Spaces” this Friday at 1PM EST.



This will be the first event the company has conducted using the Twitter Spaces platform in which speakers will be Caren Currier, CFO, Dana Salzarulo, Director of IR, and NFT creator/developer, Gabe Di Sante with Maza Virtual Mall, LLC.

Twitter explains “Spaces” as where live audio conversations happen. Spaces unlocks conversations on Twitter with the depth and power only the human voice can bring. The company feels these live audio conversations allow for open, authentic, and unfiltered discussions, and there’s a Space for any and every topic and conversation, even One World Universe.

Shareholders that wish to join the live discussion can do so Friday, January 14th, 2022 at 1PM EST by going to https://twitter.com/OneWorldU and clicking on the LIVE DISCUSSION LINK. For those that miss the discussion, management will record the chat for individuals to listen to at their leisure later. Topics shall include current projects and more. One World’s NFT Discord channel is growing daily and we ask shareholders that wish to partake in the NFT events to visit https://discord.gg/7Cj7Ptsf .

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com .

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

