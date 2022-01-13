Pachama Selected for Cleantech Group’s 2022 Global Cleantech 100 list of Companies Committed to Taking Action on Climate Change

SAN FRANCISCO, California, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pachama , a technology startup harnessing satellite data and machine learning to drive funding to restore nature, was named a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company by Cleantech Group.



The 100 companies on the list were selected from over 10,000 entrepreneurs and represent the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to deliver solutions that will take us from commitments to actions in the sprint to net zero.

Pachama has earned its place on the annual guide thanks to its work establishing a new standard of quality for nature-based carbon markets. Using remote sensing and machine learning, Pachama identifies the highest quality nature conservation and restoration projects, helping responsible companies confidently invest in natural climate solutions with the greatest impact. Unlike traditional on-the-ground methods, Pachama’s remote assessments enable more precise and continuous measurement, ensuring that every carbon credit issued reflects one less ton of carbon in the environment.

“This recognition among highly respected innovators and entrepreneurs is an honor for our team,” said Diego Saez-Gil, CEO of Pachama. “We are delighted that our vision for a global nature conservation and restoration movement powered by technology to solve climate change is achieving global attention. This is what we need to move the needle on this unprecedented global challenge and reinforce high-quality carbon credits as a path to net zero.”

This year’s list included entries from 94 countries. The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global, 85-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the Expert Panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb .

“We have the science and ingenuity to solve most of the issues and there is the investment capital, in both private and public markets, to propel a three-decade transformation, to net zero.,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “The 2022 Global Cleantech 100 companies show this in spades. What they, and hundred others like them, now need is braver regulators, policymakers and procurement departments, to enable such solutions to scale and go down their different cost curves much faster than the current trajectories.”

For detailed information on Pachama's outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group's market intelligence platform i3 and search for Pachama.

and search for Pachama. Download the report and meet the companies leading the sprint to net zero.

About Pachama

Pachama is a technology startup that harnesses the latest advancements in satellite imagery, remote sensing and machine learning to introduce a new standard of quality to carbon markets and unlock forest restoration and conservation at scale. Using its technology and data-driven marketplace, Pachama connects responsible companies with the world’s highest-quality forest restoration projects around the world. Unlike traditional on-the-ground methods, Pachama’s remote assessments enable more precise, real-time measurements and monitors for changes over time to deliver carbon credits that any company can communicate with confidence.

Pachama was founded in 2018 by Diego Saez-Gil and Tomas Aftalion, two technology entrepreneurs originally from Argentina, now based in Silicon Valley, California.

The company is backed by some of the top venture capital funds focused on climate tech including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Amazon Climate Fund, LowerCarbon Capital, Saltwater and Y Combinator.

About Cleantech Group

At Cleantech Group, we provide research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. We bring clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation.

Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, our services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem, the support they need to thrive in this fast-arriving and uncertain future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.