New Obstacle-Based Training Center for Kids and Adults Comes to Westchester

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roam Further Athletics (ROAM), a one-of-a-kind training center and coffee bar opens inside Grand Prix New York Racing & Entertainment located at 333 North Bedford Road, Mount Kisco, NY. ROAM offers a movement-oriented approach to health and fitness in an exclusive, athlete-curated facility.

Offerings include Parkour, Ninja Warrior, and obstacle-based fitness training for children and adults in a scheduled class format coached by professional athletes. ROAM classes begin with fundamentals achievable by all, adapting and advancing them to fit age groups, individual interests, and developing skill levels.

"ROAM's founders have been practitioners of movement and exploration for well over a decade," stated Joe Cannato, Creator of Roam Further Athletics. "We believe movement is the fundamental way in which we interact with the world. We're excited to introduce ROAM to the broader community."

ROAM Active Youth classes focus on reinforcing and refining children's natural curiosity for movement and desire for achievement through the foundations of Parkour. The structured programs will teach them new skills, methods of movement, and ways to express themselves. Classes are based on age and are organized as follows:

Little Roamers: 18mo - 3 years (Little Roamer & Me); 3-4 years; 4.5-5.5 years

Roamers: 5-7 years; 7-10 years

Roamans: 10-14 years; 14+

In addition to classes, Roam will offer youth camps during holiday vacation and summers. The camp structure emphasizes experiential learning, team-building activities, and unique skill development.

ROAM FIT Adult classes are workouts that don't feel like work. The coach-led class structure emphasizes skill-focused fitness in obstacle-oriented stations. ROAM Free sessions are another offering for adult athletes seeking a self-guided option to refine their movement, while One on One sessions are available for a more individual-specialized training program.

The ROAM FURTHER COFFEE bar is a place to relax and connect with the community. Guests and visitors can enjoy hot beverages from the Roam in-house baristas, made with mindfully sourced ingredients.

ABOUT ROAM FURTHER ATHLETICS

Roam Further Athletics (ROAM) is a fitness and lifestyle business that provides athletic classes and instruction to people of all ages in the practices of parkour, ninja warrior, and obstacle-based training. In addition to daily athletic programs, ROAM hosts various events including ninja warrior and parkour competitions, birthday parties, corporate and team building events.

ROAM's facilities include a wide variety of obstacles and training equipment to be utilized by guests of all ages and experience levels that enable the casual athlete as well as the lifestyle-focused athlete to develop and advance their skill set. ROAM's leadership, coaches and guest athletes are deeply immersed in the life and practice of parkour and ninja warrior and deliver authentic coaching and training in an atmosphere that is engaging and motivating.

Additionally, ROAM's Coffee Bar offers beverages made by in-house baristas as well as branded retail apparel. Roam Further Athletics is focused on building the leading brand in this exciting and developing space of mindful athletics. To learn more about Roam Further Athletics, visit https://roamfurther.com.

