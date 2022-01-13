NCQA Taps Prominent Health Services Researcher Dr. Eric Schneider to Lead Digital Quality Transformation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) today announced the appointment of distinguished health services scholar Eric Schneider, MD, M.Sc., to lead its measurement, research and contracting agenda as Executive Vice President of the NCQA Quality Measurement and Research Group. In this role, he will help drive NCQA's efforts to create a more equitable healthcare system and to advance the move to digital quality measurement.

"We at NCQA have known and admired Eric Schneider for his thoughtful leadership and his vision for quality's digital future," says NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "He will make an excellent addition to NCQA. We are thrilled to welcome him to our Leadership Team."

Dr. Schneider comes to NCQA from The Commonwealth Fund, where he was Senior Vice President for Policy and Research and a member of its executive management team. He has a long history with NCQA, most recently as Co-Chair of its Committee on Performance Measurement. He served on that committee for more than 10 years, including nine as Co-Chair.

Prior to his tenure at The Commonwealth Fund, Dr. Schneider was principal researcher at the RAND Corporation and held the RAND Distinguished Chair in Health Care Quality. As the first director of Rand's Boston office, Schneider built its highly regarded multidisciplinary team of health services researchers. As a professor at the T.H. Chan Harvard School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School, Eric taught health policy and practiced primary care internal medicine for 25 years.

Widely regarded as one of the nation's preeminent health services researchers, Dr. Schneider has authored more than 125 published peer-reviewed research investigations and dozens of other scientific or medical research publications, reviews, chapters, editorials, and more. His work has focused on four aspects of healthcare quality — performance measurement methods; evaluation of quality and safety measurement in public reporting and financial incentive programs; use of healthcare quality measures to assess racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities in healthcare quality; and evaluation of innovative approaches in health insurance, organization and financing of healthcare, and the organization of healthcare delivery.

Dr. Schneider trained in health services research, public health and primary care general internal medicine. He holds a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in biology from Columbia University and a Master of Science from the University of California, Berkeley. He earned his medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco. He is a member of the AcademyHealth Board of Directors and a fellow of both the American College of Physicians and the National Academy of Social Insurance.

Dr. Schneider said of his NCQA appointment: "For the past three decades, NCQA has been an innovative leader, improving healthcare for all through transparent measurement and accountability programs. NCQA is especially well-positioned at this pivotal time to apply the lessons of those efforts to a rapidly evolving healthcare enterprise. As a clinician long dedicated to helping healthcare systems achieve the highest quality care, I could not be more excited about joining the NCQA team in pursuit of this mission."

