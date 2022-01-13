Octopus Apollo VCT plc

13 January 2022

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its General Meeting held on 13 January 2022 were carried on a show of hands.

The proxy voting figures for each resolution are set out below.

Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld 1 35,025,628 90.52 3,473,106 8.97 196,404 0.51 108,722 2 34,905,272 90.24 3,414,565 8.82 362,713 0.94 121,310 3 34,634,141 90.07 3,412,408 8.88 404,575 1.05 352,736













The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 13 January 2022 was 514,565,735. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 7710 280