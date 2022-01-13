Berkeley College Launches Master of Science in Nursing Degree Program with Career Tracks for Nurse Educators, Managers and Practitioners

WOODLAND PARK, NJ, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley College announces the launch of a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program through its School of Health Studies. The advanced degree is for nursing professionals interested in expanding their opportunities as nurse educators, managers and practitioners. The program, approved by the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education in December 2021, has specialized concentrations in Nursing Leadership and Management, Nursing Education, Family Nurse Practitioner, and Public Health and Emergency Management Nursing. With this program approval, Berkeley College – New Jersey has the only Licensed Practical Nurse-Bachelor of Science in Nursing-Master of Science in Nursing (LPN-BSN-MSN) pathway program in the State of New Jersey.

“I am exceedingly pleased that Berkeley College – New Jersey’s Master of Science in Nursing degree program has received final approval from Dr. Brian Bridges, the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education,” said Marsha A. Pollard, PhD, Berkeley College Provost. “The MSN program, Berkeley College – New Jersey’s second Master’s-level program, is perfectly aligned with Berkeley’s mission, vision and strategic goals, and exemplifies how we support our students in their pursuit of academic and professional success.”

“The MSN program will offer rigorous skills and leadership training to prepare graduates for advancement in the nursing field,” said Eva Skuka, MD, PhD, Dean, Berkeley College School of Health Studies. “Students pursuing each concentration will be mentored by knowledgeable and supportive faculty, and will complete practicum hours in the field for immersive learning.”

The MSN program is offered on-site at the Woodland Park, NJ, campus.

Berkeley College offers New Jersey’s only Licensed Practical Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The addition of the MSN program provides a direct pathway to a graduate degree.

Graduates of the Berkeley College MSN program will be qualified for roles in specialized clinical practice, administration and education. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for medical and health services managers from 2020 to 2030 is expected to grow 32%.

Like all Berkeley College students, those pursuing an MSN degree will receive individualized student support services, including Academic Advisement, the Library, the Center for Academic Success, and other resources, including Career Services. Career Services offers free job counseling and career placement assistance to alumni.

“An MSN gives nurses so much more autonomy and expands their career options,” said Eleni Pellazgu, Professor, Nursing, Berkeley College School of Health Studies. “It can also provide the opportunity for more flexible hours, the ability to teach, manage and conduct research; to work in non-traditional settings, and so much more.”

