ShibaWar Token Announces Presale to Go Live on PinkSale Soon

New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShibaWar ($SWAR), the first deflationary token in the cryptocurrency industry, offering rewards in BNB to its holders, is excited to announce the date of its token pre-sale on PinkSale. The presale will commence on January 13, 2022.



ShibaWar operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a blockchain network built for running smart contract-based applications. ShibaWar is the first deflationary token in the cryptocurrency industry, offering rewards in BNB, and the longer you keep it, the greater the reward.

ShibWar has entered the Phase 2 of its roadmap (whitepaper), and with upcoming planned collaborations and marketing efforts on the way, the project will reach new heights by the end of 2022 after completing its final phase.

Presale on PinkSale

ShibaWar presale will commence on January 13, 2022 with the total supply of 500,000,000,000,000 SWAR, using Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network.

How to Participate

The entering price will be 0.0000000010$ Per Token. The minimum amount required to enter the pre-sale is 0.1 BNB, with a maximum amount of 5 BNB.

Token Launch

ShibaWar has also announced the date of its official launch to commence on January 14, 2022, the day after the pre-sale. 10% of the total supply will be burned after the launch.

ShibaWar token will also be available for purchase on PanckaeSwap in the coming days.

ShibaWar Ecosystem

ShibaWar is the world's first hyper-deflationary token, offering prizes in BNB, and the longer you keep it, the greater the reward. The token's value will rise as a result of periodic supply burns and other burning methods.

ShibaWar’s ecosystem consists of the following features:

Super Draw

The Super Draw feature works by saving 1% of each transaction in BNB rewards, which are then drawn every 5 days among 10 wallets. These rewards will be determined at random, and the winners will be announced on our Telegram channels.

Autorewards

The autorewards system guarantees all holders 5% of each purchase and 6% of each sale of ShibaWar tokens. This ensures a more robust token economy.

You don't have to do anything because the autoclaim option automatically adds them to your wallet. These commissions are instantly converted into BNB and dispersed to all holders, thanks to the SmartContract.

These BNB are blocked by the contract to be used only for rewards.

Burn Methods

ShibaWar will burn 10% of the tokens at the moment of market release, as well as make incremental burns in the future.

Billions of tokens will be burnt, removing them from the circulating supply for good. Because all of these tokens will be bought, traded, and destroyed forever, there will be a genuine supply constraint, making SHIBAWAR deflationary.

INCOME runs an anti-dump and pump mechanism. 25% tax on each transaction will demotivate the buyers to dump the token.

Ocean Cleanup

SHIBAWAR wants its warriors to safeguard nature, thus it contributes a part of their profits to non-profit groups that fight for a clean ocean. Hold SHIBAWAR and help to clean up the ocean.

Tokenomics:

Name: ShibaWar Token

Ticker: SWAR

Network: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

INCOME Contract Address: 0xDFcF44e9a6D99717FC04AddD57Fb667286Bb7DC0

Presale Price: 0.0000000010 USD

Initial Launch Price: 0.0000000014 USD

Max Supply: 500,000,000,000,000 (500 Trillion)

97,500,000,000,000 — Liquidity Pool launch — 19.5%

50,000,000,000,000 — Burn — 10%

192,500,000,000,000 — Presale — 38.5%

25,000,000,000,000 — Exchange Listing — 5%

25,000,000,000,000 — Team — 5%

25,000,000,000,000 — Reward — 5%

10,000,000,000,000 — Donation — 2%

75,000,000,000,000 — Lock — 15%

Buy % Sell % 5% Viral Marketing Campaigns 7% Viral Marketing Campaigns 4% Autoclaimed BNB Rewards for Holders 5% Autoclaimed BNB Rewards for Holders 1% Weekly Super Draw 1% Weekly Super Draw 1% Donations to help the ocean 2% Liquidity 1% Developer Wallet 1% Developer Wallet

The ShibaWar Vision:

ShibaWar’s main goal with the token development is to reward holders for interacting with Shibawar while simultaneously incentivizing them to hold on to their tokens so they can claim additional rewards.

With further planned partnerships and marketing projects forthcoming, ShibaWar is expected to launch its NFT collection in the coming future.

ShibaWar’s growth projections estimate that it will be able to hit most of the short-term goals by March/April 2022.

Further details are available on ShibaWar’s official website, Twitter, and Telegram.

About ShibaWar Token:

SHIBAWAR's galactic warriors have finally come on Earth to defend the ocean and the animals that dwell inside it.

Every year, more and more species become extinct as a result of escalating pollution that threatens our primary source of life. It is finally time to give these creatures a fighting chance against the individuals who continue to threaten everyone's lives for their own gain.







