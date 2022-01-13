Superstar DJ and Artist Steve Aoki Named World Poker Tour® Ambassador

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two-time Grammy nominated musician and producer Steve Aoki has joined the World Poker Tour® as an ambassador and will play a pivotal role in guiding a full revamp of the WPT® for what promises to be a historic 20th anniversary season.

"It's such an honor to be joining the WPT family. I have watched and admired the WPT for many, many years and to now be part of the WPT family; it feels so surreal and I am incredibly grateful,” Aoki said.

Having developed several brands of his own, Aoki’s new role will include helping the WPT raise brand awareness, while collaborating with the WPT as they develop a new look and feel. Aoki will also be engaging with poker fans at a number of World Poker Tour special events throughout 2022.

The Las Vegas-based DJ has a long history with the game of poker. While counting many of the world’s best players as friends, Aoki has also battled alongside them, most notably at the 2021 World Poker Tour Heads-Up Poker Championship.

“The passion and energy in which Steve Aoki approaches every aspect of his life is both inspiring and very much in line with the new vision of the WPT,” said Adam Pliska, World Poker Tour CEO. “Steve’s love of poker and his dedication to inspiring others to live life to the fullest makes him the ideal WPT brand ambassador. We are honored to have him play an active role in our transformation and in the celebration of World Poker Tour’s 20th anniversary.”

In mid-2022, Aoki and the World Poker Tour will partner on an invite-only charity event in Las Vegas to benefit the Aoki Foundation, the charity created by Aoki with a primary goal of supporting organizations in the brain science and research areas, with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. With entrepreneurs, thought-leaders, and global pioneers in attendance, this will be one of the can’t-miss events of the year.

While Aoki first made a name for himself in the world of electronic music, he has since developed into a renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and NFT futurist. With a social media following of more than 35.2 million, Aoki has a devoted fan base with wide-ranging interests.

WPT Season XX begins in January with the Lucky Hearts Poker Open at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. More events will be announced in early 2022.

For more information regarding the WPT visit WPT.com.

About the World Poker Tour®

World Poker Tour® (WPT®) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 19th season, which airs on Bally Sports in the United States. Season XIX of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 43 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, go to WPT.com.

About Steve Aoki

Counting nearly 4 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-Nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder as “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world.” As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded cross-genre discography that includes 7 studio albums and collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Maluma, BTS, Linkin Park and Louis Tomlinson amongst others. In 1996, he established Dim Mak out of his college dorm room, a trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company and apparel brand. It has served as a launch pad for global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, and The Kills, in addition to being the home of early releases from acts such as ZEDD and Diplo. As a nightlife impresario, Aoki’s legendary Hollywood club night Dim Mak Tuesdays hosted early performances from future superstars such as Kid Cudi, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott. A true renaissance man, Steve Aoki is also a fashion designer, author and entrepreneur. In 2012, he founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the field of brain science research with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. In addition, Aoki has pushed his clothing line Dim Mak Collection to new heights, both with original designs and collaborations with everyone from A Bathing Ape to the Bruce Lee estate. Aoki’s multi-faceted journey is chronicled through the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise (2019). In the summer of 2020, Aoki unveiled his Latin music imprint, Dim Mak En Fuego, continuing to break down musical and cultural boundaries ‘by any means necessary.

