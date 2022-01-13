Talonvest Secures Acquisition Loan for 16-Property, 1.3M NRSF Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firm, negotiated a permanent loan on behalf of Rosewood Property Company for the acquisition of a 16-property storage portfolio. This acquisition is the largest self storage transaction in Rosewood Property Company’s history and consists of approximately 1.3 million net rentable square feet of space in roughly 12,000 units across 12 states. Much of the portfolio consists of traditional storage offerings, although some of the facilities offer climate-controlled interiors, drive-up capabilities, and covered outdoor parking for RVs and boats.



The portfolio provides geographic diversity covering 12 states with properties located in prominent population centers including Miami, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Louisville, Charleston, and Indianapolis. Many of the properties are strategically located near dense multifamily developments, single-family residential communities, and retail centers to maximize demand drivers, visibility, and accessibility.

A European based, multinational investment bank funded the non-recourse, 10-year fixed rate, interest only loan. Greg Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Rosewood Property Company, commented “We are continually impressed by the Talonvest team’s extensive network of lenders and ability to deliver attractive financing.” The Talonvest team members responsible for this assignment were Tom Sherlock, Erich Pryor, Mason Brusseau, and Thalia Tovar.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners, and developers nationally. The firm utilizes a unique, collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

Contact: Savannah Baron

Talonvest Capital, Inc.

949.679.5698

sbaron@talonvest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f43f78b-df71-4b58-84b4-767c2573b7f1

