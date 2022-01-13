Dickey’s Restaurant Brands Celebrates the Return of the Winter Games

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Restaurant Brands including Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds are heating things up with a limited-time promotion to celebrate the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

From February 5 through February 20, new and existing Dickey’s loyalty program members, and email subscribers from virtual brands Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds will receive a coupon for a complimentary item each day the United States wins a gold medal.

Promotion details include:

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Loyalty program members will receive a FREE sandwich each day the United States wins a gold medal.

sandwich each day the United States wins a gold medal. Members will receive a code via email which is valid for either a chicken, turkey, polish kielbasa, or pulled pork sandwich.

Each code must be redeemed online at participating Dickey’s locations.

Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds

For each day the U.S. wins a gold medal, email subscribers will receive a FREE :

: Wing Boss: (1) Six-piece Pit-Smoked Wings with your choice of sauce

Big Deal Burger: (1) Single with Cheese Big Deal Burger

Trailer Birds: (1) Hot Chicken Sandwich

Subscribers will receive code via email, which must be redeemed online at participating locations.

“We’ve been waiting patiently for the start of this year’s Winter games after the success of our Summer of Gold Loyalty promotion we launched during the Summer Games,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to bringing the excitement and national pride into our restaurants, by offering our customers the opportunity to enjoy some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. and other delicious items from our virtual brands, on us, each time an American athlete wins a gold medal!”

