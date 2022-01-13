Buffini & Company Founder, CEO Listed in 2022 Swanepoel Power 200 for Third Consecutive Year

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swanepoel Power 200 has once again recognized Buffini & Company chairman and founder, Brian Buffini, and chief executive officer, Dermot Buffini, as some of the most powerful and influential leaders in the real estate industry. The two join the ranks of executives from some of the most renowned companies in real estate, including Keller Williams Realty, Redfin, RE/MAX, National Association of REALTORS® and more. Leaders in the listing were all ranked based on eight different criteria, including their leadership qualities, their organization’s significance in the industry and their personal influence in the industry.

“We made a commitment to impact and improve the lives of as many people as we could by continuing our industry-leading coaching, ramping up our agent training and providing guidance using fundamental principles and verified evidence,” says Brian Buffini. “We are honored to be recognized for helping the real estate community achieve clarity and lasting success.”

“At Buffini & Company, we are proud to be able to put our name to every product and service we produce, and it is a great honor to be recognized for this work,” says Dermot Buffini. “We are dedicated to understanding the industry and our clients’ perspective in order to provide them the resources and tools they need to increase leads, sales, net income and time off to transform not only their businesses but their lives.”

The Swanepoel Power 200 ranks the most powerful people in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Their team does extensive research and analyzes hundreds of bios, annual reports and transactional and sales volume data to deliberate those who will make the cut. They also send requests for additional information, validating announcements, stats and actions that have taken place over the past year.

View the complete Swanepoel Power 200 rankings for 2022.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to live your best life. His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and host of “it’s a good life” podcast where he delivers simple tips, tools and training for a good life. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

About Dermot Buffini

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Dermot leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life by securing more leads, sales, income and time off. Before becoming CEO, Dermot was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development as the senior vice president of business development. Dermot has been recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year, a RISMedia Newsmaker and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego, California, from Dublin, Ireland in 2004. He currently resides in Southern California.

