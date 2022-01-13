Associa Colorado Team Members Earn Elite PCAM® Designation

Denver, CO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado is pleased to announce that community directors Karla Strader and Ben Sloman have earned their Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations.

The PCAM® designation is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. The certification process is open to those individuals who wish to be recognized among an elite class of the most experienced property managers in the nation.

To obtain this highly sought-after industry achievement, community managers must successfully complete a series of rigorous milestones, including five years of direct community association management, completion of all six M-200-level courses, and passing the CMCA® examination, which is administered by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

Ms. Strader joined Associa Colorado as a senior community association manager in 2010. She has since been promoted to her current position of director of community management. Mr. Sloman joined the branch in 2021 as a director of community management.

“Often likened to a doctorate degree for the field of community association management, the PCAM® designation is highly sought after and requires extreme dedication to earn. We are proud that Karla and Ben have chosen to join the ranks of the best and most experienced managers in the nation,” stated Kim Corcoran, Associa Colorado president. “Associa Colorado is honored to have team members who are invested in the growth of not just our business, but also in their personal development and the advancement of our industry. Karla and Ben’s achievement is a perfect example of this.”

