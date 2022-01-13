Madison Metals Inc. Completes Its Acquisition of the Richard Lake Uranium Project

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) from 2160083 Ontario Inc. of a 100% interest in Richard Lake Uranium Project consisting of approximately 1,411 unpatented mineral claims located around Kenora, Ontario. The consideration for the Acquisition consisted of 8,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Consideration Shares”). The Consideration Shares are subject to certain escrow release conditions.



