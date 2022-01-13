Bosch Named “Connected Home Company of the Year” in 6th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch , a leading manufacturer of home appliances known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design, today announced that it has been named “Connected Home Company of the Year” in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.



To allow for a truly connected home, Bosch offers a range of home appliances across its product categories to be remotely controlled and monitored with a single app for greater convenience. Many of these innovations are integrated with Home Connect™, a highly personalized, connected software experience that changes the way consumers interact with their appliances. The Home Connect smart platform supports a full collection of Wi-Fi enabled appliances, allowing consumers to remotely monitor and control their major appliance from a smart device for greater peace of mind and a streamlined experience.

“While we seek to bring excitement into the home, Bosch has a firm belief that your appliances and technology should first offer true value in simplifying your everyday life – rather than innovating something just for the sake of innovation,” said Bosch Senior Brand Manager, Diana Lunzer. “We believe that connectivity should begin with a superior appliance, automating the mundane while still allowing users to enjoy kitchen and household activities without the gimmicks.”

The Home Connect app works with Bosch ovens, cooktops, range hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers, coffee machines, and laundry pairs. The one-stop app allows users to intelligently manage and organize household tasks while controlling functionality, receiving alerts, and automating certain processes with each appliance. Key features of the Home Connect platform include:

EasyStart, a feature in Bosch washers with Home Connect that recommends the perfect program for the load of laundry

VitaFreshPro™, a smart drawer in Bosch French door bottom mount refrigerators that allows consumers to customize pre-programmed humidity and temperature settings via the Home Connect app

Customizable Home Connect settings to have their Bosch ventilation hood automatically turn on when they begin using their induction cooktop

Notifications in the Home Connect app, so consumers can check the status of their meal to answer the common concern, “Did I leave my oven on?” or receive notifications when a cooking zone is turned off or a timer has expired

Coffee Playlist, a feature in the Bosch Built-In Coffee Machine with Home Connect, which allows users to enter up to 20 beverage orders and prepare them one after another with ease via the Home Connect app; users can also adjust settings to allow their morning alarm triggering a freshly brewed cup of coffee through IFTTT

ADA-compliant features, such as Voice Assistants like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, for hands-free management and control of appliances

Kitchen Stories, a partner integrated into the Home Connect app, provides users with recipes and articles for meal inspiration



“The kitchen is the heart and soul of a home, and it certainly makes sense that it serves as the center of the Connected Home,“ said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “While many consumer product brands are pushing for flashy new peripheral smart gadgets, the reality is that these devices typically require complicated setups and get lost in the shuffle of today’s connected home. In a world of ever-evolving connectivity, consumers want technology that is easy to use and allows them to stay in control of their daily lives. Bosch is constantly innovating to empower users with smart solutions to better master life at home and we are thrilled to name them our ‘Connected Home Company of the Year’ award winner for 2022.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C. For more information, visit https://www.bosch-home.com/us/.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

