Factoring in President Biden’s Vaccination Mandate in the Global War for Talent Will Drive the Discussion at the 2022 HMG Live! Pacific Northwest CIO Executive Leadership Summit on January 26 

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Pacific Northwest CIO Executive Leadership Summit on January 26. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 HMG Live! Pacific Northwest CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on recommendations for addressing the technology talent shortage - including the impact of President Biden’s vaccination mandate on the retention of needed tech employees by CIOs and their teams.



“The tech skills shortage is more acute than ever, and further complicating the global war for talent is President Biden’s vaccination mandate, which is creating challenges for employers who are already understaffed or facing resource constraints within IT and in different areas of the organization,” said Hunter Muller President and CEO at HMG Strategy.

World-class CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Pacific Northwest CIO Executive Leadership Summit on January 26 will include:

Tony Anscombe , Chief Security Evangelist, ESET

, Chief Security Evangelist, ESET Tony L. Antalan , MBA, Chief Technology Officer, Silver Reef Casino

, MBA, Chief Technology Officer, Silver Reef Casino Bridget Barnes , SVP & CIO, Oregon Health & Science University

, SVP & CIO, Oregon Health & Science University Patrick Benoit , VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE

, VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE Trey Blalock , CISO, Cognira

, CISO, Cognira Michael Chill , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Johnstone Supply

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Johnstone Supply Deal Daly , VP of IT, Board Advisory, Hammerspace, Toysmith

, VP of IT, Board Advisory, Hammerspace, Toysmith Jimmy Godard , SVP, Program Manager, Global Technology & Operations, Bank of America

, SVP, Program Manager, Global Technology & Operations, Bank of America Jamie Holcombe , CIO, US Patent and Trademark Office

, CIO, US Patent and Trademark Office John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Martin Leach , COO of Alloy Athens and SVP of Data Services & Informatics, Alloy Therapeutics

, COO of Alloy Athens and SVP of Data Services & Informatics, Alloy Therapeutics Theresa Masse , Cyber Security Advisor, Region 10 (Oregon), U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Cyber Security Advisor, Region 10 (Oregon), U.S. Department of Homeland Security Lee David Milligan , MD, SVP & CIO, Asante Health System

, MD, SVP & CIO, Asante Health System Robert Stretz , VP of IT, Aquent

, VP of IT, Aquent Muddu Sudhakar , CEO, Aisera

, CEO, Aisera Clif Triplett , Executive Director, KEARNEY

, Executive Director, KEARNEY James Turgal, Vice President, Optiv



Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Pacific Northwest CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Portland, SIM Seattle, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Pacific Northwest CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Executive Leadership Summit on February 24. Timely topics to be explored in this topic-focused digital event include how security leaders and industry experts can safeguard the future of work, including the value of applying a zero-trust security model and other useful techniques for protecting the enterprise. Business technology executives will also share successful approaches for partnering with CEOs and Boards to identify how digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, automation, data analytics and the Internet of Things and cloud computing can be used to help craft customer-focused business models, execute on new business opportunities and enable the enterprise to gain a competitive edge.

World-class CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Executive Leadership Summit on February 24 will include:

Paul Bellack , Global CIO, Magna International

, Global CIO, Magna International Dennis Hodges , CIO, Inteva Products LLC

, CIO, Inteva Products LLC Kin Lee-Yow , CIO, CAA Club Group

, CIO, CAA Club Group Samantha Liscio , Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network

, Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network Gary Sorrentino, Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom



Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, the CIO Association of Canada, Darktrace, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Toronto, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here .

HMG STRATEGY’S UPCOMING WEBINARS DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On January 27, HMG Strategy will be hosting an interactive digital roundtable discussion, powered by HCL Technologies, which will be focused on ‘Preparing for a Sustainable Workplace Revolution - Ready or Not?’ This highly interactive roundtable discussion with CIOs and other business technology executives will feature Jennifer Wesson Greenman, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America; Rakshit Ghura, SVP & Global Head – Digital Workplace Services, HCL Technologies; Jason "JJ" James, CIO, Net Health; Hunter Muller, President and CEO, HMG Strategy; and Saurabh Sharma, Director & Head – Product Management – Digital Workplace Services, HCL Technologies.

Core topics to be explored in this interactive roundtable discussion will include:

Effective approaches for fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth, including the enablement of enriching and productive work for all

The role that CIOs and business technology executives can play in helping their companies to become carbon neutral through the deployment of ‘Green IT,’ including recommendations to efficiently manage e-waste

The business and societal benefits behind deploying sustainable infrastructure, including new waves of value that ESG-responsible businesses will create in the future



To learn more about the Jan. 27 roundtable and to register for the event, click here .

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s archived and upcoming webinars, click here .

HMG STRATEGY’s UPCOMING INNOVATION ACCELERATOR

On January 27, HMG Strategy will also be hosting an Innovation Accelerator. This interactive discussion will focus on how CEOs of innovative technology companies address the challenges they solve for clients, the innovation they deliver to companies, and how their solutions are differentiated in the market.

To learn more about the Jan. 27 Innovation Accelerator and to register for the event, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c1318a9-50a3-4484-a8aa-03d8f898b1e0