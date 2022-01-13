Advantage Solutions Announces Client Spotlight Conference Call with Jun Group

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) (“Advantage”) today announced that the company will host a talent spotlight conference call on January 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) with Corey Weiner, CEO of Jun Group, a fast-growing subsidiary of ADV that uses proprietary technology to serve advertising to consumers in hundreds of mobile applications on Apple and Google devices.



During the call, Advantage CEO Tanya Domier and Jun Group CEO Corey Weiner will discuss ADV’s broader digital services footprint as well as Jun Group’s history, growth strategy and culture. Domier and Weiner will also discuss how a high growth franchise flourishes in the Advantage Solutions ecosystem and what’s coming next in mobile advertising.

The one hour call will feature 30 minutes of discussion moderated by Dan Riff, Chief Investor Relations and Strategy Officer, and 30 minutes of open Q&A.

The call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-451-6152 or for international callers, 1-201-389-0879. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13726127. The dial-in replay will be available until February 4, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by registering at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1523135&tp_key=d4e5dcfcb7. The webcast link will allow for participants to submit questions to management to be answered during the live Q&A session at the conclusion of the call. The webcast replay will be available at https://ir.advantagesolutions.net/ until January 28, 2023.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

About Jun Group

Jun Group uses data to create custom audiences for Fortune 500 advertisers, and its mobile SDK (software development kit) technology provides direct access to more than 100 million people. Jun Group connects its clients directly to consumers across devices via full-screen video, rich media, display, email, and value exchange ads. The company is based in New York, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston.

