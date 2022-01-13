Jeune Aesthetics Leadership to Present at Octane’s 3rd Annual Aesthetics Tech Summit

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), today announced that Bhushan Hardas, MD, MBA, President, Jeune Aesthetics, will participate on the panel titled “State of Aesthetic Industry Report,” during the Aesthetic Tech Summit 2022. The meeting, taking place in Newport Beach, Cali., features the latest innovations in medical aesthetics.



Dr. Hardas will provide insights based on his experience in the aesthetics sector, along with more on the STAR-D™ gene-delivery platform, which has the potential to create a new category in aesthetic treatments.

“I look forward to joining my peers to discuss the current state of medical aesthetics and what more can be done to innovate in this space,” said Dr. Hardas. “We are excited about the work we are doing at Jeune Aesthetics to pursue a targeted, gene-based approach to anti-aging.”

The STAR-D platform, developed by Krystal Biotech, leverages engineered HSV-1 vectors to deliver genes directly to skin cells to rebuild the underlying extracellular matrix structure and improve skin quality. While brand new in aesthetics, the platform technology has been validated in several clinical trials conducted by Krystal.

State of Aesthetic Industry Report

A market overview of unmet needs in the medical aesthetics industry, moderated by Tim Lugo, Head of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Equity Research at William Blair

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Time: 8:45-9:30 a.m. PST

To Register for the Summit visit: Aesthetics Tech Summit 2022 - Octane (octaneoc.org)



About Jeune Aesthetics, Inc.

Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, is a biotechnology company leveraging a clinically validated gene-delivery platform to fundamentally address – and reverse – the biology of aging and/or damaged skin. For more information, please visit http://www.jeuneinc.com.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the STAR-D Gene Therapy Platform

The Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, is a proprietary gene therapy platform consisting of an engineered viral vector and skin-optimized gene transfer technology that Jeune Aesthetics is employing to treat aesthetic skin conditions. The company believes that the STAR-D platform provides an optimal approach for treating dermatological conditions due to the nature of the HSV-1 viral vector it has created. Certain inherent features of the HSV-1 virus, combined with the ability to strategically modify the virus in the form employed as a gene delivery backbone, provide the STAR-D platform with several advantages over other viral vector platforms for use in dermatological applications.

