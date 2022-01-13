MEDIA ADVISORY: Advocates for more than a million health care workers & patients release urgent demands to address health care staffing emergency, call on Ford to take real action immediately

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Leaders of patient and resident advocacy groups, unions, and the Ontario Health Coalition -- representing more than a million patients and staff -- have joined forces to plan a press conference and release a list of concrete emergency measures to address Ontario’s health care staffing crisis and call on the Ford government to take real action immediately.

Ontario’s hospitals, long-term care (LTC) and home care services face critical staffing shortages. Our province’s health care system is not on the brink of crisis, it is in crisis. It is not an overstatement to describe the staffing as collapsing in a number of facilities. Vital health care services are being halted as a result, patient and resident care is compromised, and advocates are warning of irreversible damage to their health.

Leaders of the major patient and worker advocacy organizations will illustrate the severity of the staffing crisis and deliver their message of urgency to the Ontario public and the Ford government.

When: Friday January 14 at 11 AM via Zoom

Family members of residents and patients will also be available for individual interviews detailing the conditions faced by patients.

Join at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83299846772?pwd=SEU2RXJoQ09LSG5oYnZGVkdDVElYUT09

or phone at +1 647 558 0588

Meeting ID: 832 9984 6772

Passcode: 483795

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, (416) 230-6402 or Salah Shadir, administration & operations manager, (647) 648-5706.