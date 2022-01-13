English French

13 January 2022

EDF updates its nuclear output estimate in France for 2022

EDF has revised its nuclear output estimate from 330 - 360 TWh to 300 – 330 TWh for 2022. This revision is the result of the extension of the outage period for 5 of EDF's French nuclear reactors.

During preventive maintenance checks on the reactor No. 1 of the Civaux nuclear power plant (in the Vienne department of France), scheduled as part of its ten-yearly in-service inspection, some defaults were detected close to the welds on the pipes of the safety injection system (SIS) circuit.

Preventive checks were then carried out on the “Civaux 2”, “Chooz 1 and 2” reactors. They revealed similar defects on the “Civaux 2” and “Chooz 2” reactors. Checks and expert assessments are still in progress on the “Chooz 1” reactor and will continue until a full assessment is completed.

As part of the ten-yearly in-service inspection of reactor No. 1 of the Penly nuclear power plant, preventive maintenance checks revealed similar defects on the SIS circuit.

The completion of the inspections, the investigation of technical solutions and their deployment have led EDF to extend the outages of “Civaux 1”, “Civaux 2”, “Chooz 1”, “Chooz 2” et “Penly 1” reactors.

A control program is under development on the entire nuclear fleet, taking into account the lessons learned from the first analysis.

The impact on the EDF’s financial perspectives is currently being analysed.

