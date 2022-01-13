Ryder Integrated Logistics & Ryder System Subject Of Class Action Lawsuit – Employees Who Feel They Have Been Victims Of Wage & Hour Violations Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether nonexempt, hourly employees of Ryder Integrated Logistics and Ryder System, including, but not limited to, laborers, material, cargo and warehouse handlers, forklift operators, shipping and receiving clerks, clamp operators, quality auditors, storeroom attendants, trailer inspectors, warehouse coordinators, wave and inventory clerks, warehouse sanitation associates, and other employees with similar job duties were subject to wage and hour violations during their employment.



Recently, a class action complaint was filed in federal court challenging the policies and practices of Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc. and Ryder System, Inc. for the alleged failure to permit meal breaks, pay for missed meal breaks, as well as pay minimum wage, overtime and for all hours worked.

