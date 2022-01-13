EarthRenew Announces Positive Results for 2021 Product Field Trials

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF; Frankfurt: WIMN) (“EarthRenew ” or the “ Company ”), a Canadian fertilizer company supporting regenerative agriculture practices, today published positive results from its previously announced field trial collaboration between the Company’s subsidiary, Replenish Nutrients, Lethbridge College, and Biome Makers.



Data highlights:

Production of healthier potatoes with Rebuilder – free from common defects

Rebuilder achieved equivalent marketable yield compared to a standard synthetic fertilizer program at a lower nutrient cost while rebuilding soil health

Improved microbial diversity and variety in the soil over standard synthetic fertilizer

Increasing trend in phytohormone production (in particular gibberellin, auxin and cytokinin)

Conducted at the Irrigation Research Demo Farm – a popular area for potato production – this field trial focused on specific effects of Replenish Nutrients’ regenerative product, Rebuilder 0-17-0-12, on potato crops. Lethbridge College measured the product’s results in-field, while BiomeMakers evaluated soil samples to determine the formula’s impact on the soil microbial community structure.

Analysis of the data from the field trial proved that our regenerative fertilizer produced equivalent yield and equivalent marketable yield when compared to a standard synthetic fertilizer program and with the added benefit of organic carbon back to the soil. Results also showed the production of healthier potatoes with Rebuilder – they were low (1.1 – 3.5%) in common defects including scab, hollow heart, brown center, stem end discoloration, growth cracks, or greening. Additionally, the results met the 0.1% threshold of glucose for French fry processing and were below 2 mg/g of sucrose, which is important for potato chip processing.

Trial results showed a significant increase in microbial diversity and variety of soil organisms with the use of Rebuilder over the control and synthetic treatment. This supports the Company’s belief that use of our fertilizer improves the soil’s microbiome, creating healthier soil, a more balanced ecosystem, and ultimately, better quality food.

The presence of beneficial organisms from both bacterial and fungal communities were analyzed to identify those associated to the production of hormones and stress sensing and tolerance mechanisms in all samples. Soil microbiome results showed our regenerative products increase plant hormone production when compared to a synthetic fertilizer program. The HESO Potato formula demonstrated impressive results in the plant’s production of vital hormones including auxin (essential for plant body development) and gibberellins (regulate various developmental processes, including stem elongation and germination). Salicylic acid – which helps with the plant’s response to stress and supports photosynthesis, transpiration, and ion uptake – also increased markedly. Stress adaptation pathways improved with the Rebuilder formula compared to a synthetic program.

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew is driven to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. Using circular economic principles of upcycling waste materials into high-value agronomic inputs, we are building an innovative platform of soil health products that offer growers an alternative to conventional fertilizers which leave the soil devoid of nutrients and bacteria essential to plant life. EarthRenew benefits from multiple revenue streams including, primarily, the sale of regenerative fertilizers, but also enjoys secondary revenue from generating power and selling surplus electricity. For more information, please visit our website at Earthrenew.ca.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients provides nutrient dense soil health solutions for regenerative and sustainable agriculture systems across North America. Replenish’s unique products are targeted at feeding the soil, rather than feeding the plant, harnessing the power of Soil Microbes to leverage the soil’s own biology to activate and release nutrients at the right time during the growing season. Replenish Nutrients is 100% owned by EarthRenew Inc. For more information, visit ReplenishNutrients.com.

