Regarding News Articles about IIJ’s Equity Method Investee

TOKYO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certain news articles such as The Nikkei (Nihon Keizai Shimbun) mentioned that DeCurret Holdings, Inc. (“DC Holdings”), an equity method investee of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) is planning to sell its subsidiary operating Cryptoasset Exchange Business, DeCurret Inc. and dedicate its business resources to Digital Currency Business through the remaining entity. However, as announced in DC Holdings’ press release published on January 14, 2022, as of today, while they are considering various options, no final decision has yet to be made.



IIJ’s financial targets (consolidated) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 announced on November 5, 2021 remain unchanged even in the case this matter were to be decided.

DC Holdings press release can be found here: https://about.decurret.com/en/news/news-20220114.html

