Inflatable Party Magic Set To Expand Its Inventory In 2022

Inflatable Party Magic is set to expand its inventory in 2022 with new Bounce House Rentals options to be added in its comprehensive collection that has made its mark with clients in the area.

Established 20 years ago, Inflatable Party Magic is the name people of Cleburne and surrounding areas have come to trust for top quality and safe inflatables and party rentals. The family-owned business started with three inflatables and has constantly expanded its collection over the years while staying on top of its safety and quality every step of the way. In fact, it was one of the first inflatables companies to comply with the new Texas State Regulations, which make it mandatory for companies to have insurance and be state inspected annually.

The company itself replaces its Party Rentals every 3-4 years, and they are frequently safety checked, which puts clients’ minds at rest. It’s also interesting to note that most of Inflatable Party Magic’s business is repeat customers and through referrals. That along with the glowing customer reviews it has received speaks volumes about the quality of equipment and services people expect from the renowned name in the business.



Inflatable Party Magic TX

Inflatable Party Magic has an experienced and well-trained team of professionals, who are friendly and handle the installation tasks without causing any inconvenience to party hosts. They set up the equipment at the venue safely and correctly, and ensure that every family gathering, kiddie party, church or community event, business gig, is as safe and fun as it should be.

Inflatable Party Magic has streamlined the rental process to make things easier for customers too. Those interested in Water Slide Rentals or other options can check for availability on its website. They can pick the party date and time, choose the equipment they need, pay the deposit and guarantee a fun time at their event. They can keep the rental for up to 8 hours for one low price, with no hidden costs involved.

Some of the fun and exciting options in Bounce House Rentals collection available with the company include:

Tea party bounce house with a basketball goal can be rented for $160.00.

Disney Princess bounce house is cute and can be rented for $142.00 and so is Toy Story licensed bounce house.

Monkey mayhem bounce house with monkeys inside is available for $160.00, while Blue and white carousel bounce house rents at $157.00.

Superhero fans will love Justice League licensed bounce house for just $142.00.

There are many other fun and thrilling options at Inflatable Party Magic, which is set to bring in more excitement in 2022 by adding to its top quality and affordably priced collection of bounce houses.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Inflatable Party Magic TX is a party rental company offering services in Cleburne, Arlington, Alvarado, Fort Worth, Burleson, and other DFW areas in Texas. They specialize in party rentals for all kinds of small, medium, and large-sized events. With easy online bookings, customers can select from pre-made packages or design their own package with a range of, rock climbing walls, photo booths, and more.

