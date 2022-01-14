Alex Kleyner of Miami Opens Second Store2Door Office In Florida

Miami, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After recording immense growth of his business, Alex Kleyner down in Miami has now opened the second Store2Door office in Aventura, Florida. The new office will serve businesses in North Miami, where demand for Store2Door services has been increasing in the recent months. Store2Door was founded by Alex Kleyner to meet the growing demand for American goods overseas. The company has been exporting products for local businesses to overseas clients in addition to serving the local market. Store2Door serves customers in over 325 cities across the United States. With the motto "You Select, We Deliver!", Store2Door has developed a track record of delivering orders within just half an hour. This has gone a long way in improving brand reputation for both Store2Door and local businesses. Customers are also happy to receive the goods they order within the shortest time. There is nothing as bad as ordering something you urgently need online and having it delivered several days later.

Store2Door Exporting Local Products Overseas

There is huge demand for US-made consumer and industrial goods overseas. While fulfilling orders from customers on the other side of the planet might be a challenge, it is much easier to export goods to customers in central and South America. These regions have a huge population of consumers who not only want to buy US goods, but can afford to pay for the products plus shipping. Store2Door is helping make commerce easier between local businesses and neighboring countries. Through the solid leadership of Alex Kleyner Miami businesses are able to expand their markets and customer bases. After all, they can sell to both local customers and international clients.

Solid Leadership Driving Store2Door to Success

The opening of the second Store2Door office in North Miami and down the street from the world famous South Beach and island homes is a testament that there is a huge demand for international fulfillment services. Local businesses do not need to reject orders from overseas clients due to their inability to fulfill their orders. All they need to do is work with Store2Door to fulfill those orders. The best thing about working with Store2Door is that the company also fulfills local orders in addition to fulfilling international orders. This means that Store2Door can deliver all your orders in a timely manner regardless of where your customers are located. This will translate into increased sales and profits.

About Store2Door



Alex Kleyner is the founder of Store2Door, a computer systems engineer who has an impressive track record in the logistics, financing, real estate, eCommerce, and hospitality. Alex Kleyner is applying the same principles of business management to steer Store2Door.com to greater heights. The company is bound to grow by leaps and bounds.

With Store2Door doing all your deliveries, you can be assured of building a great reputation with your customers as you can consistently meet their online shopping needs. When customers get their goods in a timely manner, your reputation improves. This is because they know they can always count on you to fulfill their orders without any delays.