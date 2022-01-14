Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 6 January 2022 to 12 January 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 21 182 shares during the period from 6 January 2022 to 12 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 46 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 January 2022 to 12 January 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 January 2022 6 182 41.92 42.04 41.64 259 149 7 January 2022 7 600 42.10 42.28 41.92 319 960 10 January 2022 3 600 42.42 42.56 42.26 152 712 11 January 2022 3 800 42.51 42.62 42.40 161 538 12 January 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 21 182 - - - 893 359









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 January 2022 6 200 42.04 42.16 41.84 260 648 7 January 2022 7 800 42.22 42.40 42.06 329 316 10 January 2022 7 728 42.55 42.92 42.42 328 826 11 January 2022 11 919 42.89 43.36 42.56 511 206 12 January 2022 13 053 44.11 44.80 43.50 575 768 Total 46 700 - - - 2 005 764

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 6 292 shares. On 12 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 124 752 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.17 % of all outstanding shares).

