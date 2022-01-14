Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 6 January 2022 to 12 January 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 21 182 shares during the period from 6 January 2022 to 12 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 46 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 January 2022 to 12 January 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 January 2022
|6 182
|41.92
|42.04
|41.64
|259 149
|7 January 2022
|7 600
|42.10
|42.28
|41.92
|319 960
|10 January 2022
|3 600
|42.42
|42.56
|42.26
|152 712
|11 January 2022
|3 800
|42.51
|42.62
|42.40
|161 538
|12 January 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|21 182
|-
|-
|-
|893 359
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 January 2022
|6 200
|42.04
|42.16
|41.84
|260 648
|7 January 2022
|7 800
|42.22
|42.40
|42.06
|329 316
|10 January 2022
|7 728
|42.55
|42.92
|42.42
|328 826
|11 January 2022
|11 919
|42.89
|43.36
|42.56
|511 206
|12 January 2022
|13 053
|44.11
|44.80
|43.50
|575 768
|Total
|46 700
|-
|-
|-
|2 005 764
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 6 292 shares. On 12 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 124 752 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.17 % of all outstanding shares).
