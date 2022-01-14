Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

English French

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York), January 14, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.



Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021:

Cash: € 761,542.29

Number of shares: 45,462

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,253

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,425

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 209,935 shares for € 2,438,368.87

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 211,076 shares for € 2,510,782.11

At the last half-year report as of June 30, 2021, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 689,129.05

Number of shares: 46,603

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,511

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,435

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 289,008 shares for € 3,547,633.77

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 257,898 shares for € 3,208,144.47

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 163,510.42

Number of shares: 34,063

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,253 209,935 2,438,368.87 1,425 211,076 2,510,782.11 01/07/2021 - - - 25 4,000 47,320.00 02/07/2021 - - - 11 1,500 18,105.00 05/07/2021 6 2,500 29,750.00 - - - 06/07/2021 - - - 18 3,310 40,150.30 07/07/2021 15 4,500 53,370.00 18 3,474 41,965.92 08/07/2021 34 4,500 52,920.00 1 1 12.02 09/07/2021 7 672 7,788.48 1 1 11.76 12/07/2021 16 1,432 16,625.52 5 503 5,885.10 13/07/2021 4 896 10,304.00 11 1,229 14,305.56 14/07/2021 - - - 8 886 10,410.50 15/07/2021 4 1,459 16,793.09 7 1,713 20,350.44 19/07/2021 2 500 5,930.00 2 168 2,009.28 20/07/2021 10 1,000 11,830.00 5 500 5,950.00 21/07/2021 - - - 8 1,500 17,925.00 22/07/2021 1 1 12.00 27 2,527 30,728.32 23/07/2021 17 1,501 18,237.15 3 506 6,203.56 26/07/2021 47 4,499 53,358.14 - - - 27/07/2021 11 1,156 13,432.72 13 1,280 15,065.60 28/07/2021 14 1,386 16,008.30 1 1 11.64 29/07/2021 18 2,265 25,843.65 4 1,669 19,410.47 30/07/2021 5 500 5,680.00 5 501 5,711.40 02/08/2021 4 1,000 11,380.00 8 1,225 14,099.75 03/08/2021 44 6,852 75,988.68 2 1,000 11,130.00 04/08/2021 32 4,500 48,870.00 - - - 05/08/2021 54 7,000 72,310.00 - - - 06/08/2021 26 6,000 58,620.00 - - - 09/08/2021 16 2,500 23,750.00 - - - 11/08/2021 9 1,500 14,340.00 - - - 12/08/2021 16 1,300 12,233.00 - - - 13/08/2021 3 500 4,585.00 - - - 16/08/2021 - - - 1 70 658.00 17/08/2021 - - - 4 500 4,750.00 19/08/2021 - - - 4 500 4,900.00 20/08/2021 9 1,300 12,402.00 - - - 23/08/2021 - - - 15 1,248 12,367.68 24/08/2021 - - - 7 1,229 12,314.58 25/08/2021 - - - 8 2,023 20,594.14 26/08/2021 - - - 1 500 5,100.00 27/08/2021 7 500 5,050.00 17 2,592 26,723.52 30/08/2021 - - - 13 1,908 20,110.32 31/08/2021 - - - 30 4,600 50,232.00 01/09/2021 6 1,500 16,365.00 12 2,748 30,805.08 02/09/2021 29 1,000 11,080.00 11 2,752 31,042.56 03/09/2021 2 340 3,842.00 1 19 216.60 06/09/2021 1 160 1,808.00 6 981 11,212.83 07/09/2021 4 577 6,572.03 2 774 8,916.48 08/09/2021 3 244 2,781.60 9 1,000 11,530.00 09/09/2021 - - - 26 3,551 41,866.29 10/09/2021 13 2,000 23,360.00 - - - 13/09/2021 52 8,179 91,604.80 - - - 14/09/2021 - - - 15 1,500 16,875.00 15/09/2021 2 401 4,515.26 4 2,000 22,860.00 16/09/2021 - - - 4 1,000 11,590.00 17/09/2021 - - - 21 2,684 31,590.68 20/09/2021 5 1,500 17,625.00 23 3,316 39,360.92 21/09/2021 5 1,000 11,830.00 10 1,000 11,930.00 22/09/2021 - - - 41 6,500 80,925.00 23/09/2021 4 1,500 18,465.00 9 1,000 12,480.00 24/09/2021 15 5,000 60,400.00 18 2,500 30,900.00 27/09/2021 17 2,001 24,072.03 22 3,001 36,462.15 28/09/2021 9 2,000 24,060.00 7 1,500 18,345.00 29/09/2021 15 3,001 35,471.82 5 373 4,423.78 30/09/2021 4 499 5,818.34 11 3,127 37,430.19 01/10/2021 26 4,805 55,930.20 7 820 9,635.00 04/10/2021 4 1,500 17,265.00 5 510 5,946.60 05/10/2021 5 695 7,950.80 13 1,000 11,580.00 06/10/2021 13 2,501 28,411.36 9 500 5,780.00 07/10/2021 17 3,399 37,796.88 4 1,000 11,180.00 08/10/2021 16 3,100 33,728.00 9 2,000 22,060.00 11/10/2021 1 1 10.80 42 4,000 44,320.00 12/10/2021 - - - 52 6,576 75,689.76 13/10/2021 1 500 5,800.00 5 500 5,850.00 14/10/2021 6 1,500 17,415.00 2 500 5,880.00 15/10/2021 5 1,000 11,580.00 2 119 1,392.30 18/10/2021 10 2,000 22,920.00 9 500 5,800.00 19/10/2021 - - - 42 6,475 77,635.25 20/10/2021 13 1,626 19,430.70 3 1,000 12,340.00 21/10/2021 1 500 6,010.00 17 2,500 30,650.00 22/10/2021 6 1,001 12,242.23 14 1,500 18,615.00 25/10/2021 14 3,429 41,765.22 13 2,771 34,138.72 26/10/2021 6 2,000 24,940.00 46 6,729 84,650.82 27/10/2021 27 5,001 62,512.50 5 1,174 14,921.54 28/10/2021 3 1,001 12,442.43 12 2,406 30,219.36 29/10/2021 1 498 6,155.28 22 3,920 49,901.60 01/11/2021 5 501 6,412.80 7 1,000 12,980.00 02/11/2021 4 1,000 12,780.00 3 1,500 19,425.00 03/11/2021 21 3,823 48,513.87 - - - 04/11/2021 13 4,176 52,534.08 49 5,741 73,255.16 05/11/2021 26 5,570 68,789.50 - - - 08/11/2021 7 1,891 22,559.63 - - - 09/11/2021 5 1,483 17,499.40 56 6,222 76,095.06 10/11/2021 15 2,000 24,260.00 1 136 1,672.80 11/11/2021 25 4,600 57,224.00 53 4,957 62,160.78 12/11/2021 23 3,400 41,140.00 1 1 12.46 15/11/2021 19 2,500 29,650.00 3 1,000 11,880.00 16/11/2021 30 2,611 30,679.25 21 1,000 11,980.00 17/11/2021 9 1,489 17,227.73 2 500 5,850.00 18/11/2021 8 900 10,332.00 2 1,000 11,630.00 19/11/2021 30 2,774 31,817.78 8 2,613 30,336.93 22/11/2021 - - - 15 2,946 34,409.28 23/11/2021 1 20 233.20 23 2,996 35,742.28 24/11/2021 17 3,519 40,996.35 14 1,506 17,680.44 25/11/2021 1 6 70.20 30 3,958 47,218.94 26/11/2021 12 2,995 35,191.25 11 2,000 23,660.00 29/11/2021 - - - 21 2,643 31,478.13 30/11/2021 21 4,499 52,773.27 7 1,000 11,760.00 01/12/2021 - - - 29 3,857 46,014.01 02/12/2021 9 1,938 23,081.58 3 1,183 14,172.34 03/12/2021 7 2,562 30,308.46 7 1,183 14,172.34 06/12/2021 - - - 22 4,615 55,564.60 07/12/2021 3 500 6,030.00 13 2,000 24,480.00 08/12/2021 - - - 23 3,500 43,890.00 09/12/2021 9 3,000 36,240.00 13 1,500 18,225.00 10/12/2021 11 2,500 30,000.00 2 501 6,092.16 13/12/2021 13 1,500 17,715.00 13 2,000 23,860.00 14/12/2021 - - - 13 1,999 24,247.87 15/12/2021 16 2,000 24,040.00 - - - 16/12/2021 8 2,000 24,240.00 19 3,033 36,941.94 17/12/2021 2 500 6,030.00 2 468 5,709.60 20/12/2021 30 3,501 41,486.85 - - - 21/12/2021 5 1,499 17,403.39 7 1,099 12,847.31 22/12/2021 3 16 185.60 15 3,453 41,125.23 23/12/2021 10 1,484 17,644.76 7 2,454 29,619.78 24/12/2021 1 1 12.06 7 686 8,382.92 27/12/2021 12 2,999 36,437.85 15 1,807 22,298.38 28/12/2021 18 3,000 35,940.00 8 1,000 12,180.00 29/12/2021 8 2,000 23,620.00 5 1,518 18,140.10 30/12/2021 - - - 2 11 130.90 31/12/2021 4 500 5,880.00 - - -

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of preclinical programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and obtained both FDA Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH. Lanifibranor is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial.

The Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases resulting in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (AABV-157), an oral RORg inverse agonist. Cedirogant has reached clinical proof of concept during a Phase Ib clinical trial and is currently being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from this collaboration.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients in 2019 and received both FDA Fast Track and Rare Paediatric Disease designation for odiparcil in MPS VI.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com .

Important Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva’s clinical trials, clinical trial data releases, clinical development plans, milestone and royalty payments and anticipated future activities of Inventiva. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “will” and “continue” and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the clinical trial results will be available on their anticipated timeline, with respect to the anticipated timeline for seeking of regulatory approvals for candidates, or that candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals. Actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates, due to a number of factors, including that Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical product revenues, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since inception, Inventiva has a limited operating history and has never generated any revenue from product sales, Inventiva will require additional capital to finance its operations, Inventiva's future success is dependent on the successful clinical development, regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of current and any future product candidates, preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results and the results of Inventiva's clinical trials may not support Inventiva's product candidate claims, Inventiva may encounter substantial delays in its clinical trials or Inventiva may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities, enrollment and retention of patients in clinical trials is an expensive and time-consuming process and could be made more difficult or rendered impossible by multiple factors outside Inventiva's control, Inventiva's product candidates may cause adverse drug reactions or have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, or limit their commercial potential, Inventiva faces substantial competition and Inventiva’s business, and preclinical studies and clinical development programs and timelines, its financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic. Given these risks and uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 15, 2021, the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 202, Amendment No. 1 to our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021, as well as the full-year financial report for the year ended December 31, 2020 for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.

Except as required by law, Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

