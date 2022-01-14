Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market to be valued at US$ 10.20 Bn by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive timing chain and belt market was pegged at 114,517 ‘000 units in 2022 and is expected to reach 166,277 ‘000 units by the end of 2027. The market is projected to increase at a volume CAGR of 3.8%.



According to a new report by Future Market Insights titled “Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2022–2027),” global sales of automotive timing chains and belts was valued at US$ 6,754.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to be valued at US$ 10,209.9 Mn by 2027. This growth is primarily driven by an increase in vehicle production across key geographies.

Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 7.8 Bn Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 8.2 Bn Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Projected Year Value (2027F) US$ 10.20 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2027) 4.5% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 48.7%

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Dynamics

Urban logistic control increases the demand for automotive belts and chains

Growing lifespan of used automobiles to boost the automotive aftermarket sales of automotive timing systems

Shift of component manufacturers’ focus towards existing opportunities in Eastern Europe is driving expansion of the local production base

Research, development and innovation of automotive time/chain components is a key growth driver

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Forecast by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global automotive timing chain and belt market is segmented into chain, roller chain, non-roller chain, belt, dry belt, and belt in oil. Belt, followed by the chain segment, remains lucrative and will dominate market demand over the forecast period, primarily due to the fact that these products offer longer life and efficient operations in real-time working conditions in all vehicle types.

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Forecast by Vehicle Type

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive timing chain and belt market is segmented into passenger car, LCV, HCV, and off highway vehicle. The passenger car segment is anticipated to emerge as an opportunistic segment due to the growing consumer preference for advanced and more efficient timing chains and belts.

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Forecast by Engine Type

On the basis of engine type, the global automotive timing chain and belt market is segmented into gasoline and diesel. By engine type, in terms of volume, gasoline engine is expected to remain the most attractive segment in the global automotive timing chain and belt market over the forecast period, growing at a volume CAGR of 3.7%.

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Forecast by Sales Channel

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive timing chain and belt market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is anticipated to gain prominent market share during the forecast period as OEM sales are directly proportional to the production rate of vehicles globally. Moreover, the increasing production of vehicles in the emerging economies in Latin America and MEA is likely to propel the demand for automotive timing chains and belts.

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Forecast by Region

APEJ is a prominent regional market and is anticipated to dominate the global demand for automotive timing chains and belts, followed by Western Europe. Noteworthy increase in sales in markets such as China, India, Mexico and Turkey among others is expected during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global market for automotive timing chains and belts include Tsubakimato Chain Co., BG Automotive, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd., L.G. Balakrishan & Bros Ltd, Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd., SKF AB, Iwis Group, Gates Corporation, Dayco Products LLC, Qingdao Choho Industrial Co. Ltd., Rockman Industries Ltd., Sumax Industry Limited, CIC USA Corp, KCM Automobile Transmission Co. Ltd., and Mahle GmbH.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Historical Data Available for 2012-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain Italy, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Turkey, South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, Engine Type and Region Key Companies Profiled Tsubakimato Chain Co.

BG Automotive

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Denso Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

L.G. Balakrishan & Bros Ltd

Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd.

SKF AB

Iwis Group

Gates Corporation

Dayco Products LLC

Qingdao Choho Industrial Co. Ltd.

Rockman Industries Ltd.

Sumax Industry Limited

CIC USA Corp

KCM Automobile Transmission Co. Ltd

Mahle GmbH Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

