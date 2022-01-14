United States Fleet Card Markets Report, 2020-2021 & 2025: Closed- and Open-loop Card Networks, Card Spend, and Network Volume

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On the Road to Recovery: U.S. Fleet Card Market Sizing and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research explains the current market and forecast, discusses closed- and open-loop card networks, card spend, and network volume, and explores the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.
This research also explores current fleet tracking & telematics technology and how companies are using these advancements to reduce costs and increase safety. The publisher then transitions into the future of fleet and current state of federal and statewide climate and sustainability initiatives.
Many of these innovative programs will affect the future of fleet in terms of updated fuel efficiency standards and increasing shifts towards fleet electrification.
Highlights of the research note include:
- Effects of COVID-19 on the trucking and fleet card industry
- Forecast for U.S. fleet card spend through 2025
- Fleet card purchase volumes by network share
- Overall fleet card market sizing and segmentation of total U.S. commercial card spend
- Current regulatory environment for fleet sustainability and environmental impact
- Trends in fleet electrification and fleet technology
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Sizing and Segments
- Fleet Tracking & Telematics
- The Future of Fleet: Key Indicators
- EMV
- Outlook
- Conclusion and Recommendations
Figures & Tables
- Truck transportation employment suffered a steep decline in 2020
- Fleet spend is a small segment of overall U.S. commercial card spend
- The fleet card market will continue to grow through 2025
- In-cab video offers many different improvements to safety and insurance
