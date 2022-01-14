United States Fleet Card Markets Report, 2020-2021 & 2025: Closed- and Open-loop Card Networks, Card Spend, and Network Volume

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On the Road to Recovery: U.S. Fleet Card Market Sizing and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research explains the current market and forecast, discusses closed- and open-loop card networks, card spend, and network volume, and explores the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

This research also explores current fleet tracking & telematics technology and how companies are using these advancements to reduce costs and increase safety. The publisher then transitions into the future of fleet and current state of federal and statewide climate and sustainability initiatives.

Many of these innovative programs will affect the future of fleet in terms of updated fuel efficiency standards and increasing shifts towards fleet electrification.

Highlights of the research note include:

Effects of COVID-19 on the trucking and fleet card industry

Forecast for U.S. fleet card spend through 2025

Fleet card purchase volumes by network share

Overall fleet card market sizing and segmentation of total U.S. commercial card spend

Current regulatory environment for fleet sustainability and environmental impact

Trends in fleet electrification and fleet technology

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Introduction Market Sizing and Segments Fleet Tracking & Telematics The Future of Fleet: Key Indicators EMV Outlook Conclusion and Recommendations

Figures & Tables

Truck transportation employment suffered a steep decline in 2020

Fleet spend is a small segment of overall U.S. commercial card spend

The fleet card market will continue to grow through 2025

In-cab video offers many different improvements to safety and insurance

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Comdata

EFS

Enterprise

Fleet One

FLEETCOR

Fuelman

Geotab

Hertz

Ikea

Mastercard

MSTS

Rivian

Samsara

Shell Oil Company

Tesla

Trimble

U.S. Bancorp

Verizon Connect

Visa

WEX Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ex3vgn