New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219616/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.1% CAGR to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Employee Resource Groups (ERG) are employer-recognized workplace groups voluntarily led by employees. ERGs, also known as affinity groups, business resource groups or employee/team member networks, are popular in many big companies today. These groups offer a unique, employee-driven way to achieve a cohesive work environment. Growth in the External Partnerships segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 45.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 12.4% respectively over the analysis period.



We live in an increasingly complex and interconnected world where shaped by globalization and technological advancements diversity has become the fabric of modern society. Companies eager to establish a strong presence in a variety of emerging new markets have initiated the global gold rush for multicultural markets, diverse employees, and untapped consumer bases. Success in global markets requires multicultural initiatives and a sustained effort to integrate distinct demographic and cultural diversity into an inclusive environment that fits into the broader vision of the company`s growth and advancement. This is opening up rich opportunities for companies to spearhead growth by leveraging their access to a diverse talent pool. While global diversity of the labor force is good and beneficial for companies to enhance creativity and drive innovation, the same also challenges long held traditional business ideas and assumptions. Companies are being forced to effect major structural reorganizations spanning all key areas of business operations, marketing, talent recruitment and retention functions.



Even from a business standpoint, the case for diversity in workplace is overwhelming given its ability to foster innovation, creativity and empathy in ways that homogeneous environments can never do. As markets evolve to become more competitive than ever before and the business environment gets tougher amid the crisis, companies need to remain alert, aware, agile and responsive to remain afloat, profitable and successful. To be successful in a world that is constantly changing, companies need to be leading the change rather than responding to it. Companies with more diverse teams and inclusive are better able to lead change than those with a more homogeneous workforce. A strong organizational culture and robust structural foundation are critical for achieving agility that comes from internal strength. Diverse companies earn 2.5 times higher cash flow per employee and inclusive teams are productive by over 35%. High-diversity environments and all-inclusive culture has clear benefits and advantages.



Yet, global DEI initiatives are particularly challenging to successfully implement and measure. Achieving real equality and inclusion is a challenging task and over 65% of employees are of the opinion that their managers do not foster an inclusive environment. Achieving greater diversity in the workplace is relatively easier as it represents the mix or the make-up of an entity. However, the inclusion piece of the puzzle is more complex and ensuring the same is immensely tough as it involves integration of the contributions, presence and perspectives of different groups of people into the environment. Inclusion is all about making the mix work together as a cohesive whole by respecting, welcoming and valuing the diversity of every individual`s unique background, experiences, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, faith, tradition, and most importantly perspectives. An inclusive culture allows for collaborative daily learnings, full freedom to decide and experiment, provides excellent mobility across the organization, and encourages long term thinking. Diversity without inclusion can create a toxic culture and similarly inclusion without diversity can create an uncreative and infertile environment where a company can stagnant.





Select Competitors (Total 120 Featured)



Affirmity

AllenComm

Artesian Collaborative, LLC

Atrixware, LLC

Berkshire

CABEM Technologies, LLC

CTM Unlimited

Deloitte

DiversityResources.com Inc

HR Learning Center LLC

HR Unlimited, Inc.

HR Works, Inc.

Ideal

International Multicultural Institute

Korn Ferry

OutSolve

Peak Performance, Inc.

PeopleScout

PRISM International, Inc.

PwC Advisory Co., LLC

Spectra Diversity LLC

Trupp HR, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219616/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. DIVERSITY & INCLUSION, A REVOLUTION IN THE WORKPLACE

Diversity & Inclusion In The Workplace: A Fact Check

Humanity?s Struggle With Diversity. Why is it so Hard to

Achieve Equality?

EXHIBIT 1: This is What We Are: % Share Breakdown of World

Population by Race

EXHIBIT 2: It Makes Sense to Look for Cultural Survival &

Importance in the Continued Use of Traditional Languages &

Dialects: Global Number of People Speaking Native Languages

as of the Year 2021

EXHIBIT 3: The World is Truly a Global Village: Breakdown of

Ethnic Groups As a % of Total Population of Select Countries

EXHIBIT 4: Prevailing Corporate Sentiments on Diversity &

Inclusion (In %)

Labor Globalization is the New Reality

Globalization Triggers Migration of Skilled Labor to Developed

Countries

EXHIBIT 5: Attracting & Retaining Globally Mobile Skilled

Migrants is the New Norm: Immigrant Workers as % of Total

Labor Force in Developed Countries

The Current State of Diversity in the U.S., A Land of Cultural

Diversity

What Does this Mean for Companies? It Means the Dawn of a New

Era of D&I Is Upon the Corporate World

EXHIBIT 6: How Are Top Companies Currently Scoring on the

Diversity & Inclusion Front: Breakdown of Score as of the Year

2021

As Economic Conditions Toughen, Diversifying DNA To Elicit

Tangible, Creative Outcomes Is the Only Way for Companies to

Survive

What?s the Challenge?

EXHIBIT 7: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Now is the Time for Reimagining the Post Pandemic Organization &

for Workforce Planning to Achieve Competitive Advantage

Post-COVID-19

EXHIBIT 8: Corporate Roles & Opportunities for Diversity &

Inclusion is Increasing by the Day: % Increase in Diversity &

Leadership Roles & Titles on LinkedIn 2015 Vs 2021

EXHIBIT 9: It?s Only the Marginalized Who Appreciate the Value

of Business Diversity: % of White People & People of Color Who

Believe Business Diversity Is Not Crucial for Professional

Success

What We Know & What We Don?t: A Review

Importance of Diverse Workforce & Diversity in Recruitment is

What Every HR Department Knows

EXHIBIT 10: Here?s Evidence that Workplace Diversity Attracts

Top Talent: % of Job Seekers Who Consider Diverse Workforce

Before Accepting Job Offers

EXHIBIT 11: Want to Increase Profitability Then Its Time to See

How Diverse Your Workforce Is: Revenue Performance of

Companies With High & Low Diversity Scores

Economic Benefits of Diverse Workforce & Inclusive Work

Environment Are Well Acknowledged Facts

Including ALL in the Fold, Here?s What Companies Do Not Know

A Recap of Challenges Plaguing Successful Implementation of D&I

Programs

Symptoms of a Workplace Lacking D&I

Microaggression, the Often Overlooked Yet Critical Symptom of a

Non-Inclusive Work Environment

So What Can Companies to Do to Achieve their D&I Goals?

Implement D&I Best Practices in the Workplace

Acknowledging the Fact that Inclusive Leadership Vital to Success

Never Underestimate the Role of Manager Training & Bias

Awareness in Achieving D&I Goals

Identifying & Addressing D&I Challenges



2. INFLUENCER INSIGHTS



3. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



4. WHAT?S BUZZING IN THE D&I SPACE

Diversity Hiring Picks Up as Millennial and Gen Z Job Seekers

Prefer Companies with Workplace Diversity

EXHIBIT 12: Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown of Male

Vs Female Employees as of the Year 2021

EXHIBIT 13: Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown by Race &

Ethnicity as of the Year 2021

EXHIBIT 14: Gender Disparity of People in Leadership Role

Continues to Remain: Gender of People in Managerial & CEO

Roles in Fortune 500 Companies as of the Year 2021

Racial Discrimination Still Remains Rife in Workplaces in

Europe & North America

EXHIBIT 15: Despite the Fact Diversity is Beneficial for a

Company, the Reality is that Corporate Leaders Remain White &

Male: Representation of Workforce in the U.S. by Role, Gender &

Race as of the Year 2021

What is Racial Discrimination?

Racism Remains the Bitter Reality Despite Laws

Slow Progress: Racism Continues to Survive & Thrive

Sexism & Racism: A Tough Combination for Women of Color

Ways to Effectively Deal with Racial Discrimination at Workplaces

Female Empowerment Still Remains Weak as Evidenced by

Representation in Governments/Public & Corporate Sector

EXHIBIT 16: Top Reasons Why Women Continue to be Under

Represented in Companies & Politics Worldwide

A New LGBTQ Workforce is Here! Are We Ready to Create a More

LGBTQ Inclusive Workplace?

EXHIBIT 17: Composition of LGBTQ Workforce (In %) by Age Group

as of the Year 2021

EXHIBIT 18: % of LGBTQ Workforce Who Experience Discrimination

in the Workplace

Important Role of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in Achieving

Diversity in the Workplace

Technology Comes to the Aid of D&I Implementation

Using AI to Eliminate Biases



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and Inclusion

(D&I) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Employee Resource

Groups (ERGs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Employee Resource Groups

(ERGs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for External

Partnerships by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for External Partnerships by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Training &

Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Training & Development by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Recruitment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Recruitment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Employee Resource Groups (ERGs),

External Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and Inclusion

(D&I) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), External Partnerships,

Training & Development, Recruitment and Other Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Employee Resource Groups (ERGs),

External Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and Inclusion

(D&I) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), External Partnerships,

Training & Development, Recruitment and Other Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and Inclusion

(D&I) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Employee Resource Groups (ERGs),

External Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and Inclusion

(D&I) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), External Partnerships,

Training & Development, Recruitment and Other Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Employee Resource Groups (ERGs),

External Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and Inclusion

(D&I) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), External Partnerships,

Training & Development, Recruitment and Other Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Employee Resource Groups (ERGs),

External Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), External

Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Employee Resource Groups (ERGs),

External Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and Inclusion

(D&I) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), External Partnerships,

Training & Development, Recruitment and Other Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Employee Resource Groups (ERGs),

External Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and Inclusion

(D&I) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), External Partnerships,

Training & Development, Recruitment and Other Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Employee Resource

Groups (ERGs), External Partnerships, Training & Development,

Recruitment and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), External

Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Diversity

and Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Employee Resource Groups

(ERGs), External Partnerships, Training & Development,

Recruitment and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), External

Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Diversity

and Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Employee Resource Groups

(ERGs), External Partnerships, Training & Development,

Recruitment and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Diversity and

Inclusion (D&I) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), External

Partnerships, Training & Development, Recruitment and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. KEY PROPONENT COMPANIES

Total Companies Profiled: 120

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219616/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________