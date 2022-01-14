Global Nonwovens Market Report 2021: For Many of the Top 10 Players, Sales Were up in 2020

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Nonwovens Industry: Part 1 - The Leading Ten Producers, November 2021" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features world's top 40 nonwovens producers are profiled, Karen Bitz provides the latest information and analysis about the activities of the world's leading ten producers of nonwovens.
For many of the top ten players, sales were up in 2020 - reflecting, primarily, a surge in demand for nonwovens for medical applications, and face masks in particular, following the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition, further increases in sales are expected in the future as a number of the companies have invested in new lines in a bid to satisfy demand.
Berry Global is adding melt blowing lines in different parts of the world and has purchased nine machines for making face masks. Freudenberg has added a melt blowing line in Germany and lines based on other technologies in China, Slovakia and Taiwan, and Fitesa is installing Reifenhauser Reicofil melt blowing lines at sites in Brazil, Germany, Italy and the USA.
Lydall - now part of Unifrax - is adding melt blowing capacity in the USA and France, and Johns Manville has started producing meltblown filtration media with high bacterial filtration efficiency. DuPont has expanded its capacity for producing Tyvek flashspun nonwoven material at its facility in Luxembourg while Glatfelter has acquired Jacob Holm Industries and Georgia-Pacific's US air-laid operations.
Ahlstrom-Munksjo is investing heavily in its filtration business through the addition of a number of lines while Kimberly-Clark has announced a major investment in nonwovens manufacturing at its site in Corinth, Mississippi, USA. Toray, meanwhile, has added a new spunbonding line in China and a new facility in India which will include spunbonding equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
Summary
Introduction
The Leading Ten Players
1 Berry Global, USA
- Products and Markets
- Medical
- Hygiene
- Industrial and Speciality
- Capacity Expansion
- Latin America
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Plant Consolidation
2 Freudenberg Group, Germany
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Spunlaid Operations
- Industrial Nonwovens Operations
- Interlinings Operations
- Filtration Operations
- Novolon
- Comfortemp
- Acquisitions, Divestments and Joint Ventures
- International Strategy
3 Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Finland
- Product Areas
- Filtration & Performance
- Specialties
4 Kimberly-Clark, USA
- Corporate Structure
- Personal Care
- Consumer Tissue
- Business-To-Business
- Products and Markets
- Filtration
- Delivery Systems (Including Wipes)
- Sorbents
- Building Products
- Personal Care
- Acoustics
- Other Developments
5 Fitesa, Brazil
6 Dupont, USA
- Internationalisation Strategy
- Tyvek
- Construction
- Personal Protective Apparel
- Envelopes and Packaging
7 Glatfelter, USA
- Advanced Airlaid Materials
- Composite Fibers
8 Toray Industries, Japan
- Manufacturing Facilities
- South Korea
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Products and Markets
9 Lydall, USA
- Company Structure
- Thermal/Acoustical
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Performance Materials
- Technical Nonwovens
- Manufacturing Facilities and Geographical Markets
- 10 Johns Manville, USA
- Corporate Structure
- Products and Markets
- High Performance Nonwovens
- Roofing Materials
- Manufacturing Facilities
- USA
- Germany
- Slovakia
- China
