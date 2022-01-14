Global Nonwovens Market Report 2021: For Many of the Top 10 Players, Sales Were up in 2020

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Nonwovens Industry: Part 1 - The Leading Ten Producers, November 2021" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features world's top 40 nonwovens producers are profiled, Karen Bitz provides the latest information and analysis about the activities of the world's leading ten producers of nonwovens.

For many of the top ten players, sales were up in 2020 - reflecting, primarily, a surge in demand for nonwovens for medical applications, and face masks in particular, following the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition, further increases in sales are expected in the future as a number of the companies have invested in new lines in a bid to satisfy demand.

Berry Global is adding melt blowing lines in different parts of the world and has purchased nine machines for making face masks. Freudenberg has added a melt blowing line in Germany and lines based on other technologies in China, Slovakia and Taiwan, and Fitesa is installing Reifenhauser Reicofil melt blowing lines at sites in Brazil, Germany, Italy and the USA.

Lydall - now part of Unifrax - is adding melt blowing capacity in the USA and France, and Johns Manville has started producing meltblown filtration media with high bacterial filtration efficiency. DuPont has expanded its capacity for producing Tyvek flashspun nonwoven material at its facility in Luxembourg while Glatfelter has acquired Jacob Holm Industries and Georgia-Pacific's US air-laid operations.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo is investing heavily in its filtration business through the addition of a number of lines while Kimberly-Clark has announced a major investment in nonwovens manufacturing at its site in Corinth, Mississippi, USA. Toray, meanwhile, has added a new spunbonding line in China and a new facility in India which will include spunbonding equipment.

Key Topics Covered:



Summary



Introduction



The Leading Ten Players



1 Berry Global, USA

Products and Markets

Medical

Hygiene

Industrial and Speciality

Capacity Expansion

Latin America

North America

Europe

China

Plant Consolidation

2 Freudenberg Group, Germany

Manufacturing Facilities

Spunlaid Operations

Industrial Nonwovens Operations

Interlinings Operations

Filtration Operations

Novolon

Comfortemp

Acquisitions, Divestments and Joint Ventures

International Strategy

3 Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Finland

Product Areas

Filtration & Performance

Specialties

4 Kimberly-Clark, USA

Corporate Structure

Personal Care

Consumer Tissue

Business-To-Business

Products and Markets

Filtration

Delivery Systems (Including Wipes)

Sorbents

Building Products

Personal Care

Acoustics

Other Developments

5 Fitesa, Brazil



6 Dupont, USA

Internationalisation Strategy

Tyvek

Construction

Personal Protective Apparel

Envelopes and Packaging

7 Glatfelter, USA

Advanced Airlaid Materials

Composite Fibers

8 Toray Industries, Japan

Manufacturing Facilities

South Korea

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Products and Markets

9 Lydall, USA

Company Structure

Thermal/Acoustical

Automotive

Industrial

Performance Materials

Technical Nonwovens

Manufacturing Facilities and Geographical Markets

10 Johns Manville, USA

Corporate Structure

Products and Markets

High Performance Nonwovens

Roofing Materials

Manufacturing Facilities

USA

Germany

Slovakia

China

