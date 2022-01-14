New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global COVID-19 Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW

Barely months after the Indian strain called the Delta, or B.1.617.2 which was 40-60% more transmissible than Alpha and almost twice as transmissible as the original Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2 took over the world as a dominant strain, a new variant dubbed as "Omicron (B.1.1.529)" has emerged. Originally detected in South Africa in mid-November 2021, Omicron is now spreading across the globe with Asia, Europe, and North America reporting infections from this strain.



In addition to acquiring the mutations of the delta variant, the Omicron variant has over 50 mutations with 32 of them seen on its spike protein, two times higher than Delta, indicating that the virus has further adapted to the human species. Even more worrisome and unsettling is the fact that the variant also includes the vaccine-resistant alterations seen in Beta variant. The worst variant the pandemic has thrown up till date and carrying the mutations P681H and N679K, Omicron is feared to reduce vaccine effectiveness by close to 40% to 50%. There are fears that this strain is capable of outsmarting monoclonal antibodies, such as Regeneron`s treatment, since these therapies target parts of the virus that have now mutated. Currently classified as `variant of concern`, fears over the spreading Omicron have once again pushed countries across the globe to re-impose international and domestic travel restrictions. Omicron is now expected to displace the circulation Delta and other variants. It`s only a matter of time before a newer more competitive virus emerges. With Europe already battling fourth and fifth waves of infections, the new Omicron variant is bringing back ghosts of the past year. Fears are again rising over possible increase in infections, mortalities, overburdened hospitals, healthcare systems and lockdowns resulting in yet another economic nightmare. Lockdowns, travel and movement restrictions will be back once again if infection from this new strain fails to be controlled. India which is just recovering from the intense second wave with hopes of the disease reaching an endemic state, the new variant is reigniting fears of a possible third wave.



With several countries facing repeated waves of infections, the world is up against a new challenge in this war against the virus. An uphill challenge confronts governments in rapidly stepping up efforts to accelerate the pace of vaccine administration, despite numerous challenges. It`s a race against time and to successfully end the pandemic, mass vaccination drives must outpace the speed with which the coronavirus is currently mutating. After a sharp drop in cases throughout the second half of the year 2021, cases have begun to spike again led by infections from the Delta variant. This variant now accounts for the vast majority of new infections. With the rise in vaccination rates especially in developed countries, measures designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 like mask mandates and capacity limits have been relaxed. The subsequent relaxation strengthened consumer confidence and allowed economic activity to return to normalcy. However, with the Covid-19 virus rapidly mutating, new variants have emerged in many parts of the world, posing a threat of potential future waves. Different parts of Europe are currently witnessing fourth and fifth waves of infection spread. These new variants are more deadly than the original virus, more easily transmissible and can impact the effectiveness of vaccines.



Prolonging pandemic and new mutant strains means that immunity among vaccinated population is beginning to slip, throwing the focus on booster doses. The leading vaccine makers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca announced plans to pursue development of booster shots to address the emerging threat of new virus variants. The booster shot will be essential to keep the immune system to the optimum level. A number of wealthy countries like the US, Germany and Israel are considering booster shots to increase protection against Covid-19. Germany is expected to roll out booster shots to vulnerable individuals. mRNA-vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna will be offered as booster shots, regardless of the vaccine administered previously. In India, Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covaxin, received regulator`s approval for conducting trials for a third shot that will be administered as a booster dose. While a booster dose is typically an exact replica of the initial vaccine, it can also be tweaked. Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer are working on variant-specific booster shots. Recently, Moderna announced positive initial data from its ongoing phase 2 study.



The data revealed that the booster dose increased neutralizing antibody responses against the original virus as well as B.1.351 and P.1, in previously vaccinated individuals. Studies suggest that a third dose can boost antibodies even in immunocompromised patients. The rapid pace at which new strains capable of evading antibodies are rising is throwing the focus on vaccine tweaking and researchers are already working on updating vaccines with the new spike proteins to prepare for new variants with a new version of the vaccine. This however requires additional clinical trials, more time consuming research work, and regulatory approvals. The time-to-market remains a main challenge with the process taking six to eight months before vaccines can be updated and commercialized. This time-consuming development process is a major setback when compared to the rapid rate of infection spread from new strains.



In this race against virus evolution, swift and rapid vaccinations are the need of the hour to limit the spread of mutant strains, notwithstanding the fact that vaccines themselves are contributing to virus mutations. Rapid mass vaccinations will make the mutation process and threat more manageable. It is an undeniable fact that vaccines will see a slow erosion in efficacy and effectiveness over the long-term. Therefore it is important to slow the spread of the virus by vaccinating as many people as possible at the earliest. To end the pandemic, which currently seems to have received yet another setback will require more dedicated focus on vaccine equality, international cooperation in COVID research, more transparent information transfer and alert systems on new emerging strains, waiver of IP on vaccines, and science-based swift decisions regarding travel bans. All of these are vital to prevent squandering away "hard won gains" achieved against the virus over the last 2 years.





Select Competitors (Total 358 Featured)



Moderna, Inc.

Pfizer Inc./BioNTech

AstraZeneca/University of Oxford

Johnson & Johnson

CanSino Biologics, Inc.

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm)

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Novavax, Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline

Gamaleya Institute







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT - A GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

South Africa: Omicron?s Origin Location

Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

Countries that have Already Detected Omicron Cases

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron

Variant

Fears of Tourism Industry

Industry Response to the Travel Curbs

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Financial Impact

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 3: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 4: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although

Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Widening Revenue Gap between mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines & their Rivals

COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Set to Reap Rich Dividends from Booster

Shots

Are COVID-19 Boosters Going to Follow Flu Shot Pattern?

Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative

Despite US Donation, Global Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccines

Remains Far Short of Target

Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat

EXHIBIT 5: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on November

21, 2021

EXHIBIT 6: COVID-19 Cases in the US by State: As on November

21, 2021



THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS

Emergence of Delta Variant Sparks New Wave of Infections

Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?

E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers

California Strain Emerges to be more Contagious and Deadly

Is COVID-19 Virus Increasingly Resorting to Mutation to

Outsmart Vaccines?

Less Effectiveness of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against South African

Variant Leads to its Halt

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of

Efficacy against South African Variant

US Government Unveils Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan to

Maximize Vaccine Protection Against Emerging Variants

AstraZeneca Vaccine Effective against New Emerging Variants

Sinovac Vaccines Effective against Mutated Variants of Coronavirus



AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

EXHIBIT 7: Roll-out Timeline of Select Frontrunners

COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details

EXHIBIT 8: Production Capacity by Company for Frontrunners in

Millions of Doses for 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details

Pfizer/BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First

Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s

Vaccine

After UK, Pfizer?s Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU

Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to Support Covid-

19 Vaccine Production

After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

AstraZeneca?s Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval

J&J?s Single Shot Vaccination Resumes After Temporary Suspension

Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson’s Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis

Moderna or Pfizer

Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020

Russia?s Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60

China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine

from Sinopharm

WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use

China Issues License for Vaccine Production to Overseas Partners

Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac?s CoronaVac

AstraZeneca?s Covishield and Bharat Biotech?s Covaxin Receive

Emergency Use Approval in India

Sanofi-GSK to Offer Vaccine at a Discounted Rate

CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax Obtains First Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine



VARIOUS COVID-19 VACCINES UNDER CLINICAL TRIALS

EXHIBIT 9: COVID-19 VACCINES UNDER DEVELOPMENT

EXHIBIT 10: COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Human Clinical Trials

EXHIBIT 11: Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology

EXHIBIT 12: Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies



mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE

mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies

RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks

Key Challenges

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer

Efforts to Target New Application Areas



MARKET DYNAMICS

Rise of Vaccine Passports: Key to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions &

Ensure Public Safety

Developments Regarding Digital Certificates

COVID-19 Vaccine Passport: Insights & Progress

Regions/Countries Planning to Seek Vaccine Passport

mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants

Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose

Longer Interval between the Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to

Boost Antibody Levels

Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra

Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue

Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All

EXHIBIT 13: Select Funding Deals for COVID-19 Vaccine R&D: 2020 &

2021

Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine

Production

EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Deals Worldwide - Jan 2020 to July 2021



GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

EXHIBIT 15: Global Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-

Pacific (India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil,

Mexico, Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Percentage of Individuals

Vaccinated for 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 16: European Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy,

Russia, Spain, and Rest of European Markets - Independent

Analysis of Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated for 2020

through 2025

EXHIBIT 17: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In

Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/

Country - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific:

(India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil,

Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa

Markets

EXHIBIT 18: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and

Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and

Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for

Years 2021 & 2025

EXHIBIT 19: World Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin

America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle

East, and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Doses in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 20: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and

Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and

Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for

Years 2021 & 2025



VACCINES FOR KIDS

Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Controlling Efforts

US FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 5-11

Years, and 12 to 15 Years Age

Pfizer Approves Vaccine for Kids Aged 5-11 Years

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12

Years (March, 2021)

Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on

Children over Perceived Safety Concerns

COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17

in EU



REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

THE UNITED STATES

Market Analysis

Current Vaccine Scenario

New Delta Variant Cases Cause Concern

Deceleration in Economic Activity Likely Due to Omicron Effect

US Recommends COVID-19 Booster Shots

Pfizer and Moderna?s COVID-19 Vaccine Secures US FDA?s

Emergency Use Approval for Booster Shot for Vaccinated Adults

US FDA Authorizes Johnson & Johnson?s COVID-19 Vaccine for

Booster Shot

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Nod in US

for Children 5-11 Years

US Regulators Give Nod to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for

Ages 12 to 15

Moderna Aims to Achieve Approval for its COVID Vaccine for

Children

Reopening of Borders & Inflow of International Travelers to US

Spurs Demand for Digital Vaccine Certificates

Federal Health Agencies End Temporary Pause of J&J?s Covid-19

Vaccine Use

Sanofi Joins Hands with Moderna to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines

for Global Supply

The ?Operation Warp Speed? Program Expedites Vaccine Development

EXHIBIT 21: US Government Deals with Vaccine Developers

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines

Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years 2020

through 2025

EXHIBIT 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines

Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2025

CANADA

Market Analysis

Vaccination Gathers Steam across Canada

Canada Expands Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech & Moderna COVID-19

Vaccines to Cover Adolescents 12 Years & Above

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 24: Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

JAPAN

Market Analysis

Slow Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines in Japan

Japan Ropes in Armed Forces to Expedite Vaccinations

Slow Vaccination Rates Affect Olympics

Japan Looks Forward to Double Supply of COVID-19 Vaccines to

Other Countries

Daiichi Sankyo Eyes on Booster Shots in Local Market for

Impending COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine Passports

Japan Inks Deal with Pfizer to Secure 50 Million Additional

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Japan Pushes Shipments of Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate

Elderly

Takeda Obtains Approval for Moderna?s Vaccine

AnGes Fast Tracks COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program for 2021

Rollout

Japan Commences Production of AstraZeneca?s Vaccine

VLP Therapeutics Japan Commences Trial of Replicon RNA COVID-19

Vaccine

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 26: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 27: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

CHINA

Market Analysis

Chinese Vaccine Development Scenario

China Reaches Milestone of Administering over Billion Covid-19

Vaccine Doses

Vaccine Candidates in China

CoronaVac from Sinovac Obtains Emergency Use Authorization in

China for Children

WHO Recognizes Sinopharm?s COVID-19 Jab as Effective & Safe

Chinese Regulator Gives Nod to COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinovac

Life Sciences

China Approves Sinopharm?s Vaccine

BioNTech?s Shot to Become First Western COVID-19 Vaccine to

Secure Authorization in China

Countries Relying on the Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines

Trials Indicate Neutralizing Effect of Chinese COVID-19

Vaccines on South African & UK Variants

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 28: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 29: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

EUROPE

Covid-19 Scenario in Europe, Rise in Cases Noted

New Covid-19 Variants

Skepticism Regarding the Vaccination

Europe Witnesses Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Turns to Booster

Doses

EMA Approves Use of COVID-19 Vaccine of Pfizer for Children

EU to Recommend 9-MonthTime Limit for COVID-19 Vaccine Validity

for Travelers

EU Digital COVID Certificate Regulation to Aid Free Cross-

Border Movement

EU Digital COVID Certificate: Eligibility, Process & Free Movement

Pfizer & Moderna Escalate Unit Price of COVID-19 Vaccines in

Latest EU Contracts

EU Obtains 1.8 Billion Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

European Agency Makes Changes to Ramp Up Supply & Manufacturing

Capacity of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and

Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Europe?s Horizon 2020

EC-AstraZeneca Settlement Deal Ends Legal Dispute over COVID-19

Vaccine Supplies

Johnson & Johnson to Resume Shipment of Janssen COVID-19

Vaccine to Europe

Apparent Side-Effects Prompt Denmark to Extend Suspension of

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Market Analysis

UNITED KINGDOM

Vaccine Passport

UK Wins COVID-19 Vaccine Race with Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech

Vaccine

Vaccine Distribution Challenges

The UK Approves AstraZeneca?s Vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca?s COVID-19 Vaccine in the form of Nasal

Spray, to be Tested Soon (March, 2021)

Moderna Modifies Supply Contract with UK to Deliver Additional

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

UK?s Independent Vaccine Deals

GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for

Distribution within UK

FRANCE

France Embarks on Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Free to Citizens

France Suggests mRNA Vaccines for Second Coronavirus Shot After

AstraZeneca?s First Shot

GERMANY

Germany Allows the Use of J&J Vaccine

SPAIN

Spain Prioritizes Frontline Healthcare Providers for

Immunization Policy

Spain to Donate Vaccines to Latin America and Caribbean

ITALY

Italy Plans to Produce mRNA Vaccines Domestically

RUSSIA

Gamaleya Institute?s Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Show Promise with

92% Efficacy

CanSino Obtains Approval for Phase III Trial of COVID-19

Vaccine in Russia

NORWAY

Norway Bans AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 30: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through

2025

EXHIBIT 31: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of

European Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 32: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent

Analysis of Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 33: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of

European Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

INDIA

Second Wave of Covid-19 in India Attributed to Delta Variant

Indian Government Initiates COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

India Makes Notable Contribution in Production of Vaccines

AstraZeneca?s Covishield Receives Emergency Use Approval in India

Spike in New Cases Coerces India to Briefly Suspend Export of

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin Gets Approval

Bharat Biotech Obtains Government Financial Backing to Ramp up

Production of Covaxin

Panacea Biotec Obtains DCGI`s nod for Manufacturing Sputnik V

vaccine

Bharat Biotech & SII on Capacity Expansion Mode

Trial Indicates Decent Efficacy of Covaxin against B.1.617

Variant of COVID-19

IIL Partners with Bharat Biotech to Produce Active Drug

Substance for Covaxin

Johnson & Johnson?s Covid-19 vaccine, Produced by Biological E,

Ready for Export

Serum Institute Obtains Approval for Novavax Vaccine Trial in

7-11 Age Group

Increasing Commitments of SII and Novavax

Dr Reddy`s Rolls out Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine in India

DCGI Yet to Approve COVAXIN for Children

DCGI?s Approval Mandatory for the Covaxin to be Administered

for Children

Sanofi, GSK Obtains Approval to Conduct Phase 3 trial of their

Covid-19 vaccine in India

Zydus Vaccine Approved for Kids

AUSTRALIA

Australia to Invest On Novel Coronavirus Vaccines for Wider Region

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand Acquires Ultra-Cold Freezers to Store Pfizer?s

COVID-19 Vaccine

SOUTH KOREA

With the Spread of Delta Plus Variant, Fresh Covid Cases

Witness a Sharp Increase

South Korea Extends its Vaccination Programme to the Workers of

Electronics and Chip Manufacturing Industries

J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Receives Approval in South Korea

INDONESIA

Indonesia Negotiates Additional COVID-19 Vaccines from China

and GAVI

Indonesia Gets First Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine from

China?s Sinovac

Chinese Vaccine Sinovac Allowed for Use in Sri Lanka and

Bangladesh but restricted in Malaysia

BANGLADESH

Serum Institute of India to Offer 3 Crore Doses of COVID-19

Vaccine to Bangladesh

MYANMAR

China Meets Myanmar?s Requirements

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 34: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, New Zealand,

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 35: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Million Doses for Australia, India, New Zealand, and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 36: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - India, and Rest of Asia-

Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Dollar Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 37: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar

Sales for Australia, India, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-

Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

THE MIDDLE EAST

Market Analysis

BAHRAIN

Bahrain Becomes the Second Country to Offer Emergency Use

Approval to Pfizer?s Vaccine

Sinopharm?s Vaccine Doses Reach Bahrain

SAUDI ARABIA

COVID-19 Vaccine Production in the UAE

IRAN

Iran Procures Vaccine Doses

AFGHANISTAN

Afghanistan to Procure COVID-19 Vaccines

TURKEY

COVID-19 Vaccines in Turkey

ISRAEL

Israel Reimposes Restrictions

COVID-19 Vaccines for Israel

SYRIA

Syria Obtains AstraZeneca Vaccines, the first for the Country

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 38: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for

the Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 39: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2025

AFRICA

Market Analysis

UNICEF Enters into Agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica for

Supply of Vaccine to African Union

Relief for Countries in Africa that Finally Receive Vaccine

Shipment as Third Wave Creates Havoc

Takeaways from Covid-19 Vaccine Program in Africa

SOUTH AFRICA

Approach of South Africa towards Covid-19 Vaccination Program

New Virus Variant in South Africa Creates a Challenge

South Africa Halts AstraZeneca?s Vaccination

Highly Infectious COVID-19 Variant Spurs Countries to Impose

Travel Ban from South Africa

South Africa: The First Country in Africa to Start Vaccine

Clinical Trial

South Africa to Resume J&J Jab Vaccination

Aspen to Manufacture Johnson & Johnson?s COVID-19 Vaccine in

South Africa

China to Deliver Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa for Free

CEPI Identifies Biovac Institute as Potential Manufacturer in

South Africa

EGYPT

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 40: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 41: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns Launched in Latin American

Countries

BRAZIL

Brazil Signs Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses from

Pfizer/BioNTech

Brazilian Town Serrana Beats COVID-19 with China`s Sinovac Vaccine

Brazil, Turkey Announce Vaccination Plans for Chinese Vaccine

GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for

Distribution within UK

Brazil Blocks Import of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine over

Efficacy & Safety Concerns

Covaxin Clinical Trial?s Stopped in Brazil but Supply Continued

in India

MEXICO

Mexico?s Cofepris Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19

Vaccine

ARGENTINA

Argentina Secures 22 Million Doses of AstraZeneca?s COVID-19

Vaccine

CHILE AND PERU

Chile, Peru Approve Clinical Trials for AstraZeneca?s COVID-19

Vaccine

Chile Struggles with Escalating Cases of COVID-19 despite

Massive Rollout of Vaccine

CanSinoBIO Secures Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19

Vaccine in Chile

MEXICO

Tulane University, Children?s Hospital Launch Moderna Covid-19

Vaccine Trial for Children

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 42: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest

of Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 43: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Million Doses for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American

Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 44: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest

of Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Dollar

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 45: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar

Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets

for Years 2020 & 2025



FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS

Moderna, Inc. (USA)

Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)

AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)

Novavax, Inc. (USA)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)

Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)



INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES

Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine Nationalism Hampers Equitable Distribution of Vaccines

COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19

Vaccine

COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19

Vaccines

African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely

Access to Successful Vaccines

COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)

World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Capability

Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand

Technology Transfer and Other Payments



KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

Inactivated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on

Nov 19, 2021

Protein-Subunit Vaccines

Protein-Subunit Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development:

As on Nov 19, 2021

Non-Replicating Viral-Vector

Non-Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine in Preclinical

Development: As on Nov 19, 2021

Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical

Development: As on Nov 19, 2021

Nucleic Acid Vaccines

RNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on Nov 19, 2021

DNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on Nov 19, 2021

Replicating Bacteria Vector

Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)

Live Attenuated Virus Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on

Nov 19, 2021

Live Attenuated Bacterial Vector Candidate in Preclinical

Studies: As on Nov 19, 2021

Virus-like Particle Vaccines

Virus-like Particles (VLP) Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical

Development: As on Nov 19, 2021



WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS



SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE MARKET: 2021



III. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 358

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________