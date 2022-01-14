Global Home Cleaning Services Market to Reach US$10 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Cleaning Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219617/?utm_source=GNW
Such a high growth in demand is increasing the number of professional residential cleaners in the marketplace. Being a pressing health concern, allergies remain one the primary drivers behind rising demand for home cleaning services. The factor is also playing an important role in increasing the uptake of natural, green cleaning solutions on the expense of traditional products that are based on chemicals known to aggravate allergies. In the recent years, a large number of companies offering home cleaning services have started embracing green cleaning solutions to help people with allergies. The industry`s growth is also augmented by notable expansion of the healthcare sector and the rising geriatric population. Seniors who need assistance with daily routine and healthcare needs are unable to clean their homes. These elderly people often rely on providers of cleaning services for their homes. The phenomenal growth exhibited by the home cleaning services industry can also be credited to continuous expansion of the commercial real-estate sector. The need for consistent care and cleaning for commercial properties is presenting massive business opportunities for cleaning service providers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Cleaning Services estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period. The pandemic has made sanitation more important than ever, exponentially accelerating the demand for residential cleaning services. In addition to fueling introduction of advanced products and specialized services, the scenario is prompting companies to focus on diversification and sustainable options. Though there could be considerable headwinds of healthcare and economic crises in the short-term, the long-term growth prospects of the residential cleaning services industry seem bright.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Home Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US has witnessed increasing participation of women in the workforce over the past few decades. While the trend has resulted in higher income levels, majority of these families find little time for housecleaning, enabling residential housecleaning to register a fast growth rate. In the developing Asia-Pacific markets, the increasing affluence of the ballooning middle class population is a key growth driver.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude
Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude
Cleaning Services Evolve as a Highly Lucrative Business Amid
COVID-19
Low Capital Investments Make Home Cleaning Services an
Attractive Business Opportunity
Changing Business Model of Home Cleaning Business
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning
Business
EXHIBIT 2: Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector
Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the
Importance of Cleaning Services
EXHIBIT 3: Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging &
Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of
Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks
Over the Last 50 Years
EXHIBIT 4: High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious
Diseases and Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the
Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases
Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand
Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend
Spurring Market Growth
Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform
EXHIBIT 5: Most Preferred Options to Book Appointments for
Cleaning Services by Customers: 2020
Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market
Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities
EXHIBIT 6: Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor
Force (1990, 2000, 2010, and 2019) for Major Countries
Worldwide
Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services
EXHIBIT 7: Global Population Spread by Age Group, 20-65 (in %):
2020, 2025, and 2030
EXHIBIT 8: Global Millennials Population by Region (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North
America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of
World
Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Percentage Single Person Households in the US: 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Number of single-person households in the United
States from 1990 to 2020 (in Millions)
EXHIBIT 11: Single Person Households as Percentage of Total
Population in Select Countries: 2010, 2019, 2040
EXHIBIT 12: Consumer Expenditure by Single Person Households
across Select Countries: 2019
Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable
Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
EXHIBIT 14: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region
Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services
The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services
EXHIBIT 15: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults
EXHIBIT 16: Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
