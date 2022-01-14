Global Home Cleaning Services Market to Reach US$10 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Cleaning Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219617/?utm_source=GNW

Such a high growth in demand is increasing the number of professional residential cleaners in the marketplace. Being a pressing health concern, allergies remain one the primary drivers behind rising demand for home cleaning services. The factor is also playing an important role in increasing the uptake of natural, green cleaning solutions on the expense of traditional products that are based on chemicals known to aggravate allergies. In the recent years, a large number of companies offering home cleaning services have started embracing green cleaning solutions to help people with allergies. The industry`s growth is also augmented by notable expansion of the healthcare sector and the rising geriatric population. Seniors who need assistance with daily routine and healthcare needs are unable to clean their homes. These elderly people often rely on providers of cleaning services for their homes. The phenomenal growth exhibited by the home cleaning services industry can also be credited to continuous expansion of the commercial real-estate sector. The need for consistent care and cleaning for commercial properties is presenting massive business opportunities for cleaning service providers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Cleaning Services estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period. The pandemic has made sanitation more important than ever, exponentially accelerating the demand for residential cleaning services. In addition to fueling introduction of advanced products and specialized services, the scenario is prompting companies to focus on diversification and sustainable options. Though there could be considerable headwinds of healthcare and economic crises in the short-term, the long-term growth prospects of the residential cleaning services industry seem bright.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



The Home Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US has witnessed increasing participation of women in the workforce over the past few decades. While the trend has resulted in higher income levels, majority of these families find little time for housecleaning, enabling residential housecleaning to register a fast growth rate. In the developing Asia-Pacific markets, the increasing affluence of the ballooning middle class population is a key growth driver.





Chem-Dry

Clean First Time

Duraclean International, Inc.

Mothers House Cleaning

Steamatic Inc.

The ServiceMaster Company, LLC







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude

Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude

Cleaning Services Evolve as a Highly Lucrative Business Amid

COVID-19

Low Capital Investments Make Home Cleaning Services an

Attractive Business Opportunity

Changing Business Model of Home Cleaning Business

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning

Business

EXHIBIT 2: Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector

Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the

Importance of Cleaning Services

EXHIBIT 3: Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging &

Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of

Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks

Over the Last 50 Years

EXHIBIT 4: High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious

Diseases and Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the

Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases

Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand

Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend

Spurring Market Growth

Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform

EXHIBIT 5: Most Preferred Options to Book Appointments for

Cleaning Services by Customers: 2020

Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market

Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities

EXHIBIT 6: Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor

Force (1990, 2000, 2010, and 2019) for Major Countries

Worldwide

Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services

EXHIBIT 7: Global Population Spread by Age Group, 20-65 (in %):

2020, 2025, and 2030

EXHIBIT 8: Global Millennials Population by Region (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North

America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of

World

Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Percentage Single Person Households in the US: 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Number of single-person households in the United

States from 1990 to 2020 (in Millions)

EXHIBIT 11: Single Person Households as Percentage of Total

Population in Select Countries: 2010, 2019, 2040

EXHIBIT 12: Consumer Expenditure by Single Person Households

across Select Countries: 2019

Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable

Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

EXHIBIT 14: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Geographic Region

Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services

The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services

EXHIBIT 15: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults

EXHIBIT 16: Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 17: Average Time (in minutes per day) Spent by

Americans in Household Activities

COVID-19 Offers Significant Growth Opportunities to US Cleaning

Service Businesses

An Insight into Pricing Trends

Price Range for Home Cleaning Services by Home Size in the US

Home Cleaning Cost per Square Foot in the US

How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Transformed US Residential Cleaning

Business

Rise in Demand for Environmentally Friendly Cleaning Products

CANADA

JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

Market Overview

Demand for Professional Cleaning Services Surges in India Amid

COVID-19 Pandemic

Typical Spike in Cleaning Services During Festive Seasons

Residential Cleaning Service Market Trends

Competition

Can Urban Company Preserve its Enviable Position in Rapidly

Growing Home Cleaning Services Market in India?

EXHIBIT 18: Urban Company Revenues FY 2019 Vs FY2020

Potential Competitors for Urban Company

Urban Company vis-à-vis Select Competitors

Bengaluru-Based Start-up Offers Anti-Microbial Coating for

Prolonged Surface Disinfection

Key Players

SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Singapore

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



