Global Self-Checkout Systems Market to Reach US$5.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Such devices perform a cashier`s job and deliver other services. Self-checkout technology is more beneficial to customers as compared to cash registers and provides greater customer satisfaction owing to factors, such as ease of operation, higher efficiency, greater transactional speed and perceived control. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the technology`s ability to reduce waiting time at retail stores like supermarkets and convenience stores, thus enhancing customers` shopping experiences and lowering operational expenses of stores. The growth of the self-checkout system market is likely to be significantly impacted by the expansion of retail industry, and the level of technology adoption by retail industry players. The growing reliance of consumers on digital payment technologies and the provision for the such payments to be made in self-checkout systems augurs well for the market. The growth in the market is likely to be significantly impacted by the expansion of retail industry, and the level of technology adoption by retail industry players. The growing reliance of consumers on digital payment technologies and the provision for the such payments to be made in self-checkout systems augurs well for the market. With labor shortage becoming a major issue for all industry verticals particularly in view of the ongoing pandemic, the role of self-checkout technologies is likely to play a role in addressing the labor shortage issue facing retail industry to some extent.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Self-Checkout Systems estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.8% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.8% share of the global Self-Checkout Systems market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $814.8 Million by 2026



The Self-Checkout Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.38% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$814.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 11.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$930.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions of North America, Europe, and Japan account for a major share of the market. The well-established and widespread presence of retail networks like supermarkets and hypermarkets and the high level of digitalization in the regions are presenting opportunities for adoption of self-checkout systems.





Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured)



Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

ECR Software Corporation

Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

IER SAS

International Business Machines Corporation

ITAB Group

NCR Corporation

Pan-Oston Company

Slabb Inc.

SPAR International

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Tec Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Investments into Self-Checkout

Technologies

Amidst the Pandemic, Contactless Checkout Systems Come to the Fore

Despite Potential Infection Risks, Use of Touchscreens in Self-

Checkout Systems to Continue

An Introduction to Self-Checkout System

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Cashless Model Poised for High Growth

Supermarkets Emerge as Leading End-Use Markets for Self-

Checkout Systems

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Foster Long-

term Growth

Competition

Select Innovations in Self-Checkout Systems Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Self-Service Checkout Terminals Market:

Percentage Breakdown by Shipments by Leading Players for 2020

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Self-Checkout Systems from Various

Formats of Retail Stores to Boost Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Self-Checkout Systems for Customers and

Businesses to Drive Adoption

Self-Service Checkout Systems Help Improve In-Location Experience

Common Self-Checkout Systems: Analyzing the Major Advantages

and Disadvantages

Self-Checkout Systems in Walmart: A Case of Enhancing Shopping

Experiences of Customers

Digital Transformation of Retail Sector: An Opportunity for

Self-Checkout Systems Market

EXHIBIT 3: Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

Top Digital priorities for Retailers

EXHIBIT 5: Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In

-Store Retail Experience

Consumer Inclination towards Self-Service Solutions Bode Well

for Self-Checkout Systems Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Self-Service Technology Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Self-Checkout Systems Market to Benefit from the Growing Labor

Shortage Issues

EXHIBIT 7: Labor Shortage Affects All Industries: % Change in

Job Vacancies in Select Countries for 2021 Vs Q1 2019

EXHIBIT 8: Average Annual Attrition Rate (%) by Select

Occupations in the US for the Period 2016-2021

Rapid Growth of Digital Payments Supports Growth of SCO Market

EXHIBIT 9: Pandemic-Induced Low Touch Norm and Progress Towards

Cashless Society Spurs Adoption of Digital Payments in Retail

Stores: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Flexibility & Convenience of Mobile Self-Checkout Systems to

Fuel Market Prospects

Mobile Self-Checkouts to Assist Retailers and Customers in

Post-COVID-19 Period

Rising Penetration of Smart Mobile Devices to Boost Adoption of

Self-Checkout Systems

EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for

2016-2021

Numerous Benefits of Scan & Go Technology Drives Adoption

Emerging Concept of Unmanned Stores Bodes Well for Deployment

of Self-Checkout Systems

EXHIBIT 12: Global Unmanned Convenience Store Market Size

(in US$ Million) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Autonomous Checkout Systems Pave Path for Future of Retail Stores

AI Enables Retailers to Enhance Self-Checkout Experience for

Customers

AI-Powered Cameras to Spot Dodgy Shoppers at Self-Checkouts

AI to Improve Checkout Security

Self-Checkout Innovations Gather Steam

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Food Retailers Move Towards Self-

Checkout Technologies

EXHIBIT 13: Global Food Supermarkets Market Growth Outlook (In %)

for Years 2019 through 2025

Sustained Importance of Grocery Retailers During Pandemic

Presents Opportunity for Self-Checkout Systems

Department Stores Adopt Self-Checkout Systems

EXHIBIT 14: Global Department Stores Market Growth (In %) for

the Period 2019-2025

Drawbacks of Self-Checkout Systems Challenge Market Adoption



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Systems by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cash by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cash by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Cashless by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Cashless by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Department Stores

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Department Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Convenience

Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 75

