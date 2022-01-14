Global Self-Checkout Systems Market to Reach US$5.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-Checkout Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051378/?utm_source=GNW
Such devices perform a cashier`s job and deliver other services. Self-checkout technology is more beneficial to customers as compared to cash registers and provides greater customer satisfaction owing to factors, such as ease of operation, higher efficiency, greater transactional speed and perceived control. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the technology`s ability to reduce waiting time at retail stores like supermarkets and convenience stores, thus enhancing customers` shopping experiences and lowering operational expenses of stores. The growth of the self-checkout system market is likely to be significantly impacted by the expansion of retail industry, and the level of technology adoption by retail industry players. The growing reliance of consumers on digital payment technologies and the provision for the such payments to be made in self-checkout systems augurs well for the market. The growth in the market is likely to be significantly impacted by the expansion of retail industry, and the level of technology adoption by retail industry players. The growing reliance of consumers on digital payment technologies and the provision for the such payments to be made in self-checkout systems augurs well for the market. With labor shortage becoming a major issue for all industry verticals particularly in view of the ongoing pandemic, the role of self-checkout technologies is likely to play a role in addressing the labor shortage issue facing retail industry to some extent.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Self-Checkout Systems estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.8% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.8% share of the global Self-Checkout Systems market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $814.8 Million by 2026
The Self-Checkout Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.38% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$814.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 11.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$930.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions of North America, Europe, and Japan account for a major share of the market. The well-established and widespread presence of retail networks like supermarkets and hypermarkets and the high level of digitalization in the regions are presenting opportunities for adoption of self-checkout systems.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Investments into Self-Checkout
Technologies
Amidst the Pandemic, Contactless Checkout Systems Come to the Fore
Despite Potential Infection Risks, Use of Touchscreens in Self-
Checkout Systems to Continue
An Introduction to Self-Checkout System
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Cashless Model Poised for High Growth
Supermarkets Emerge as Leading End-Use Markets for Self-
Checkout Systems
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Foster Long-
term Growth
Competition
Select Innovations in Self-Checkout Systems Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global Self-Service Checkout Terminals Market:
Percentage Breakdown by Shipments by Leading Players for 2020
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Self-Checkout Systems from Various
Formats of Retail Stores to Boost Market Growth
Myriad Benefits of Self-Checkout Systems for Customers and
Businesses to Drive Adoption
Self-Service Checkout Systems Help Improve In-Location Experience
Common Self-Checkout Systems: Analyzing the Major Advantages
and Disadvantages
Self-Checkout Systems in Walmart: A Case of Enhancing Shopping
Experiences of Customers
Digital Transformation of Retail Sector: An Opportunity for
Self-Checkout Systems Market
EXHIBIT 3: Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
Top Digital priorities for Retailers
EXHIBIT 5: Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In
-Store Retail Experience
Consumer Inclination towards Self-Service Solutions Bode Well
for Self-Checkout Systems Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Self-Service Technology Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Self-Checkout Systems Market to Benefit from the Growing Labor
Shortage Issues
EXHIBIT 7: Labor Shortage Affects All Industries: % Change in
Job Vacancies in Select Countries for 2021 Vs Q1 2019
EXHIBIT 8: Average Annual Attrition Rate (%) by Select
Occupations in the US for the Period 2016-2021
Rapid Growth of Digital Payments Supports Growth of SCO Market
EXHIBIT 9: Pandemic-Induced Low Touch Norm and Progress Towards
Cashless Society Spurs Adoption of Digital Payments in Retail
Stores: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Flexibility & Convenience of Mobile Self-Checkout Systems to
Fuel Market Prospects
Mobile Self-Checkouts to Assist Retailers and Customers in
Post-COVID-19 Period
Rising Penetration of Smart Mobile Devices to Boost Adoption of
Self-Checkout Systems
EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for
2016-2021
Numerous Benefits of Scan & Go Technology Drives Adoption
Emerging Concept of Unmanned Stores Bodes Well for Deployment
of Self-Checkout Systems
EXHIBIT 12: Global Unmanned Convenience Store Market Size
(in US$ Million) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Autonomous Checkout Systems Pave Path for Future of Retail Stores
AI Enables Retailers to Enhance Self-Checkout Experience for
Customers
AI-Powered Cameras to Spot Dodgy Shoppers at Self-Checkouts
AI to Improve Checkout Security
Self-Checkout Innovations Gather Steam
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Food Retailers Move Towards Self-
Checkout Technologies
EXHIBIT 13: Global Food Supermarkets Market Growth Outlook (In %)
for Years 2019 through 2025
Sustained Importance of Grocery Retailers During Pandemic
Presents Opportunity for Self-Checkout Systems
Department Stores Adopt Self-Checkout Systems
EXHIBIT 14: Global Department Stores Market Growth (In %) for
the Period 2019-2025
Drawbacks of Self-Checkout Systems Challenge Market Adoption
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Systems by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cash by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cash by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Cashless by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Cashless by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Department Stores
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Department Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Convenience
Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Systems and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 75
