Joint Venture OEMs' Telematics Products Report 2021: Baidu, Tencent, Alibaba and Others Speed Up the Installation of Automotive Ecology in Vehicles

From January to September 2021, independent brands secured the Telematics assembly rate of 59.7%, while joint venture brands only achieved 55.7%. However, joint venture brands saw a faster year-on-year growth rate in the assembly rate, namely 5.9 percentage points, while independent brands witnessed 1.0 percentage point, which shows that joint venture brands are catching up

Among JV brands, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Buick, Ford and so on have accelerated their transformation to Internet mobility service providers, bringing users brand-new digital experience. At the same time, Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda, etc. emerge by strengthening cooperation with BATH (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei), etc

On the whole, JV brands are accelerating. OEMs represented by BMW and Mercedes-Benz are injecting new concepts (such as `zero layer`, AR HUD) into the development of Telematics, and strive to create smarter all-round people-car-life interconnection solutions

Local cooperation strengthens. Baidu, Tencent, Alibaba and others speed up the installation of automotive ecology in vehicles

Toyota and Honda, which are always cautious, accelerated the localization of Telematics in 2021, and are striving to catch up in terms of IVI R&D, ecological applications and future planning

Toyota: In 2021, Toyota cooperated with Tencent and Baidu to introduce TAI and Apollo. For example, the 2021 Camry is deeply integrated with TAI, equipped with in-vehicle WeChat, Tencent Aiquting, and Tencent Maps. The 2022 Highlander will cooperate with Baidu in depth to integrate Duer, including Baidu Voice, Baidu Maps (for Cars), Baidu Car-Home Interconnection, Baidu CarLife, Suixinkan (watch as you like) (iQiyi, etc.), Suixinting (listen to whatever you want) (QQ music, audiobooks, news), etc.; at the same time, interactive features such as face recognition and active recommendation ("I know you" mode) are introduced

Honda: On June 10, 2020, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned Honda subsidiary in China, announced the establishment of Hynex Mobility Service Co., Ltd., a new joint venture company with Neusoft Reach Automotive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Neusoft Reach). Honda holds 51% stake of the joint venture. Hynex Mobility Service will strive to advance connected services and offer new value users can enjoy through their connected experiences, while placing the primary focus on Honda CONNECT, Honda's on-board connected system

In March 2021, Hynex Mobility Service released its first R&D result - Honda CONNECT 3.0, which introduced local resources such as iFLYTEK and Tmall Genie to greatly improve speech recognition and semantic understanding (it supports more than 1,000 semantic analysis modes and can recognize dialects, including Mandarin, Sichuan dialect and Cantonese; it offers interest-based search, intelligent recommendation, etc.) and car-home life services (two-way car-home interconnection, online shopping, food ordering, etc.)

In October 2021, Honda held a virtual press conference on its electrification strategy in China. Honda will introduce the first 10 Honda-brand EV models in China, namely the "e:N Series," in the next five years. Honda envisions exporting these models from China. The e:N Series is being developed with the series concept of "Dynamic, Intelligence and Beauty." In terms of intelligence, the e:N OS, an integrated system consisting of Honda SENSING, Honda CONNECT and a smart Digital Cockpit, creates a safe and pleasant "space" for mobility. Toyota is ready to make a full breakthrough in the fields of electrification, intelligence, and connectivity in China

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Scale of Domestic JV-brand OEM Telematics

1.1 Assembly Volume and Assembly Rate of Telematics Systems in China: Nationwide

1.2 Assembly Volume and Assembly Rate of JV-brand Telematics Systems



2 Telematics Function Comparison of JV-brand OEMs in China

2.1 Telematics Development Plan of Major JV automakers

2.2 Display Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems

2.3 Interactive Function Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems

2.4 Automotive Ecology Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems

2.5 Remote Control Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems

2.6 Cooperation between Major JV Brands and BATH



3 Telematics Products of JV-brand OEMs in China

3.1 SAIC GM

3.2 Changan Ford

3.3 Toyota China

3.4 Honda China

3.5 Dongfeng Nissan

3.6 Beijing Mercedes-Benz

3.7 BMW Brilliance

3.8 Volkswagen China

3.9 Audi

3.10 Beijing Hyundai

3.11 Volvo



