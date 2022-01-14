Klépierre: CLOSE OF THE TENDER OFFER ON TWO SERIES OF NOTES

English French

PRESS RELEASE

CLOSE OF THE TENDER OFFER ON TWO SERIES OF NOTES

Paris — January 14, 2022

On January 13, 2022, Klépierre closed the tender offer it launched on January 6, 2022 on two series of notes:

€750,000,000 1.00% notes due April 17, 2023 (ISIN: FR0012674661) issued by Klépierre on April 17, 2015 (of which €750,000,000 were outstanding before the tender offer); and

€630,000,000 1.75% notes due November 6, 2024 (ISIN: FR0012283653) issued by Klépierre in three assimilated tranches of notes on November 6, 2014, January 28, 2015 and June 11, 2015 respectively (of which €630,000,000 were outstanding before the tender offer).

The aggregate nominal amount tendered and accepted on the two series of notes amounted to €297.0 million, of which €226.3 million on the bond due April 17, 2023 and €70.7 million on the bond due November 6, 2024.

This early bond repayment optimizes Klépierre’s liquidity position, following recent disposals closed in December 2021.

Natixis, Société Générale and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Europe GmbH acted as dealer managers in the tender offer.

AGENDA February 16, 2022 2021 full-year earnings (after market close) April 26, 2022 Annual General Meeting INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)1 40 67 57 80 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com

Paul Logerot, IR Manager

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Julia Croissant, IR Officer

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate and Internal Communications

+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 – helene.salmon@klepierre.com







Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo

+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 – teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.5 billion at June 30, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

This press release is available in the “Publications section” of Klépierre’s Finance page: www.klepierre.com/en/finance/publications

Attachment